Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Segment by Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent) Market Segment by Component, (Hardware, Software, Service) Market Segment by Solution, (Communication Infrastructure, Surveillance Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure, Other Solutions) Market Segment by Service, (Security Services, Flight Services, Information & Database Services, Upgrade & Maintenance Services, Other Services) Market Segment by End-User, (Agriculture & Forestry, Real Estate & Construction, Industrial & Energy, Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring, Other End-User)



The global unmanned traffic management (UTM) market was valued at US$987 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Development of a Framework for Comparing Low-Altitude Unmanned Air Traffic Management Systems

There is a high demand for urban air mobility services such as package delivery and air taxi. It would result in extremely dense low-altitude operations that the current air traffic management system could not safely accommodate. Many different architectures for low-altitude air traffic management have been proposed in the literature; however, the lack of a common framework makes comparing strategies difficult. The work presented here establishes efficiency, safety, and capacity metrics, defines the components of an automated traffic management system architecture, and introduces a preliminary framework for comparing different alternatives. Its common framework enables the evaluation and comparison of various alternatives for unmanned traffic management. The framework is demonstrated on various strategies and architectures.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market?

The novel coronavirus is already reorienting our lives, but crisis situations also present an opportunity for more sophisticated and flexible technology use. The global population is being affected by the epidemic, as the number of cases is rapidly increasing, and there is an urgent need to stop the virus from spreading. The outbreak has created a huge demand for digital health solutions, and drones and robots provide an excellent method for automating manual tasks.

Drones and robots can be used to provide services to patients and those who have been quarantined, and they are the most desirable and safe way to combat the outbreak and limit virus contamination and spread. Drones and robots are used in various AI and IoT solutions, such as social distancing and sanitization. Furthermore, an analysis of the total number of cases and deaths worldwide has been conducted, as well as how it has affected humanity and what measures have been taken to control this deadly disease.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Delivery Packages Will Be Delivered by Drones

Delivery drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, are pilotless aircraft that transport packages to a specified location. To generate thrust, these flying robots typically have 4 to 8 propellers and rechargeable Li-Po batteries. The delivery drones operate autonomously or remotely via a ground-control station. Drone operators can keep track of multiple flying bots at once. Road transportation has traditionally been the backbone of the logistics industry. However, as urban areas become more congested and it becomes increasingly difficult to reach remote areas with no road infrastructure, the disadvantages of traditional methods become more apparent. Drones are being used by the delivery industry to address these issues.

The Facts About Using Drones to Transport Laboratory Samples

The healthcare sector is being influenced by an increasing number of new technological solutions aimed at improving medical treatment and care offerings. These new technologies promise a wide range of possibilities for healthcare, but they also pose technical, functional, and operational challenges. Such emerging technologies may be enthusiastically welcomed by health professionals. Doctors eagerly implement new microsurgery robots, radiologists embrace the use of new and improved in-hospital three-dimensional printing, and surgeons implement new features and functionalities in mixed-reality applications. Clinical laboratories are one industry that has a long history of implementing automation and technical solutions. There are developments in point-of-care analyses (POC) that have the potential to revolutionise the sector, both by simplifying hospital analyses and by providing access to critical analyses in a home care setting for patient follow-ups. Unmanned aerial vehicles are a new technology that has the potential to disrupt laboratory services (UAVs, drones). Oslo University Hospital intends to build new hospital buildings by 2030 and sees drones as part of its future transportation logistics. Although the realistic potential and value of drone transport are unknown, it is well established that infrastructure for landing and take-off, as well as drone surveillance and loading structures, will be required for efficient and robust drone transport.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Human Autonomy in Drone Traffic in the Future

The roles of human operators are changing as computer systems become more intelligent and autonomous. Humans will interact with systems on a broader scale or only in specific circumstances. This entails acquiring new skills and altering one's habitual ways of thinking and acting, as well as reconsidering human autonomy in relation to autonomous systems. It describes a design case for a future autonomous management system for urban drone traffic in a key scenario dubbed The Computer in Brussels. The approach to designing for human collaboration with autonomous systems is based on scenario-based design and cognitive work analysis, both of which are made possible by computer simulations. It employs a temporal method known as the Joint Control Framework to describe human and automated work in a hierarchical abstraction called Levels of Autonomy in Cognitive Control.

Potential Uses for UAV Technology

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones have recently been proposed as an alternative for traffic monitoring, management, and control purposes in order to overcome the aforementioned limitations and shortcomings of current practises. UAVs can be used in a variety of traffic management applications, including weather and pavement condition monitoring. UAVs can also assist with emergency vehicle guidance, incident response, measuring roadway usage, monitoring parking lot utilisation, estimating origin and destination, traveller information, tracking vehicle movements at an intersection, and coordinating among traffic signal networks. In terms of cost, safety, and time, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have several advantages over manned vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the unmanned traffic management (UTM) market are Airbus Group SE, AirMap Inc., Altitude Angel Limited, Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI), Boeing, Frequentis AG, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Nokia, PrecisionHawk Inc., Rockwell Collins (Collins Aerospace), SenseFly Inc., Skydio, Skyward IO Inc., Swoop Aero, Thales Group, Unifly NV, Viasat Inc., Volans-i, Wing Aviation LLC. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

22 June 2022, CAELUM Co., Ltd, a South Korean aerospace and defence industry developer, has signed an agreement with Frequentis Singapore Pte Ltd, a global industry leader in air traffic management (ATM) systems, to collaborate on Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solutions in South Korea.

21 June 2022, During a recent US military exercise, Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated multi-domain operations by combining its DIAMONDShieldTM battle management system with four Virtualized Aegis Weapon System (VAWS) nodes deployed hundreds of miles apart. The exercise, dubbed Valiant Shield 2022, is a biennial training event involving thousands of US military personnel and more than 200 ships, aircraft, and ground vehicles, with a focus on integrating forces across multiple domains.

13 Aug 2021, Altitude Angel & JALUX have Partnered to advance UTM deployment across Japan & Asia Pacific. Through this partnership both the companies will provide a platform that will enable drones to undertake BVLOS flights to deliver life-saving medicines, conduct surveys of critical infrastructure and undertake more complex missions in both integrated and unsegregated airspace.

