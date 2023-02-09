Global Potassium Nitrate Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Haifa Chemicals, Migao, SQM and Uralchem JSC Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potassium Nitrate Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global potassium nitrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.0% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned:
- Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
- Migao Corporation
- SQM.S.A.
- Uralchem JSC
- Yara North America, Inc.
- Arab Potash Company
- Wentong Group
- Barium and Chemicals
- ICL
- Potash Corp
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Qinghai Salt Lake
This report on global potassium nitrate market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global potassium nitrate market by segmenting the market based on raw material, end-use, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the potassium nitrate market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Governments of Developing Countries Offering Subsidies for Fertilizers
- Growing Demand for Speciality Fertilisers
- Increasing Concerns Regarding the Depletion of Exhaustible Resources
Challenges
- Explosive and Flammable Traits
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Raw Material
- Potassium Chloride
- Ammonium Nitrate
- Sodium Nitrate
Market by End Use
- Agriculture Industry
- General Industries
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Food Industry
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
