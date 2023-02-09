Global Potassium Nitrate Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Haifa Chemicals, Migao, SQM and Uralchem JSC Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potassium Nitrate Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global potassium nitrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.0% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned:

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Migao Corporation

SQM.S.A.

Uralchem JSC

Yara North America, Inc.

Arab Potash Company

Wentong Group

Barium and Chemicals

ICL

Potash Corp

Nutrien Ltd.

Qinghai Salt Lake

This report on global potassium nitrate market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global potassium nitrate market by segmenting the market based on raw material, end-use, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the potassium nitrate market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Governments of Developing Countries Offering Subsidies for Fertilizers

Growing Demand for Speciality Fertilisers

Increasing Concerns Regarding the Depletion of Exhaustible Resources

Challenges

Explosive and Flammable Traits

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Raw Material

Potassium Chloride

Ammonium Nitrate

Sodium Nitrate

Market by End Use

Agriculture Industry

General Industries

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

