English Lithuanian

NOTICE REGARDING ORKELA UAB

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 12-MONTH PERIOD OF 2022

Basic data about the Company

UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Legal address: Jogailos st. 4 , Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The principal activity of the Company is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1.The Company is developing the educational real estate complex near Vilnius Church and Monastery of Apostles St. Philip and St. Jacob. The expected completion date is in year 2024.

Highlights of 2022 four quarters‘events:

During the four quarters of 2022 the Company issued 14 528 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 14,528 million.

During the four quarters of 2022 the Company invested EUR 12,8 million in the development of the project. During this period the Company incurred EUR 239,5 thousand of costs, related to the project development, and EUR 1,050 million of project financing costs.

As of 31 December 2022, the Company’s assets amount to EUR 19,083 million (31 December 2021 – EUR 9,456 million).





LTC (Loan to cost ratio) ratio on 31 December 2022 was 41,63%.

More information:

Manager of UAB „Orkela“

Anastasija Pocienė

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt

+370 671 16 232

Attachments