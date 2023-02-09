Andes Technology: Stepping into the 18th Year with Perseverance and Proud Accomplishments

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since going public in 2017, Andes Technology has continued to gain market traction in CPU IP licensing, and its revenue has hit new highs for 6 consecutive years. Despite facing swift and tumultuous changes in the intellectual property industry and world economics, Andes attained significant growth, with a double-digit increase in their revenues in the year 2022. This financial success can be attributed to Andes' strategy of providing customers with valuable solutions and cultivating the ever-expanding RISC-V ecosystem to make developing Andes-based solutions simpler and faster.

Andes has made remarkable strides in its intellectual property portfolio, and the cumulative number of IP license contracts has exceeded 450, establishing Andes as a leader in the industry. At the same time, its customer base is also expanding steadily, with notable companies like MediaTek, Renesas, Kneron, Picocom, MegaChips, Socionext and a few world leading enterprise groups among the list. In 2022, Andes’ customers deployed their solutions into a variety of applications such as AI, Datacenter, FPGA, IoT, MCU, Sensing, Server, Touch Panel, Video/TDD and Wireless.

Andes' RISC-V product portfolio continued to grow in 2022, with the launch of several exciting offerings such as the N25F-SE, the industry’s first RISC-V core with ISO 26262 full compliance, and the AX45MPV, the industry’s most powerful multicore vector processor supporting 1024-bit vector computations. Andes also introduced the D23, an entry-level processor with low-power and advanced security features, and the AX60 series, an out-of-order superscalar multicore processor family with its first member, the AX65. In the software side, Andes released AndeSight™ IDE V5.1, a software development environment with new features designed to simplify the development of RISC-V heterogeneous multiprocessors and AI systems.

Determined to expand the RISC-V adoption globally, Andes maintains its key roles in RISC-V International including the board director, the technical steering committee, task group chairs, and the ambassador to participate in active technical and marketing subjects discussion. Employing more than 350 engineers at present, Andes continues to scale its talent recruitment with plans to expand its design centers in Taiwan and North America. To foster the long-term growth of RISC-V, Andes has also been promoting the open and innovative spirit of RISC-V to academia through initiatives such as the Andes Awards of the RISC-V Creative Competition for university students.

Due to its commercial success, Andes won numerous awards for its unique technologies and contributions to the industry. They include the 2022 WEAA and EE Awards Asia hosted by ASPENCORE Group, and the RISC-V Japan 2022 Product Award hosted by RISC-V International for promoting RISC-V to worldwide customers.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Andes remained active in the industry by participating in over 50 important exhibitions and giving speeches around the world throughout 2022. Examples of the exhibitions included the AI Hardware Summit, Embedded World, Linley Processor Conference, RISC-V Summit, and the TSMC Technology Symposiums. The well-received speeches, webinars and events delved into the architecture and benefits of the diversified AndesCore™ processor IPs and the prevailing trends in RISC-V development and applications, including the latest RISC-V advancements in datacenter acceleration and automotive certification from Andes. The audience, ranging from RISC-V beginners, enthusiasts, to professionals gained insight into the latest industry developments.

”Andes’ extensive experience in product design and customer engineering greatly helps SoC design teams to release their products to the market faster,” said Frankwell Lin, the Chairman of Andes Technology and the board director of RISC-V International. “We remain committed to reshaping the computing industry by delivering the best-in-class RISC-V processors and the companion solutions. Building on 2022’s success, we look forward to bringing exciting new solutions to the market in 2023.”

About Andes Technology