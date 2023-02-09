Global Refrigerated Transport Market Report 2023 to 2030: Featuring Daikin Industries, Ingersoll- Rand, Lamberet SAS and Schmitz Cargobull Among Others

The "Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated transport market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.
  • Daikin Industries
  • Ingersoll- Rand Inc.
  • Lamberet SAS
  • Schmitz Cargobull AG
  • Singamas Container Holdings Ltd.
  • The Hyundai Motor Corporation
  • United Technologies Corporation
  • Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
  • Vehicle Works Bernard Krone GMBH & Co. KG

This report on global refrigerated transport market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global refrigerated transport market by segmenting the market based on transport mode, technology, temperature, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global refrigerated transport market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased demand of fresh food & beverages
  • Increased growth of cold chain storage industry

Challenges

  • Bad transporting infrastructure in developing countries

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Transport Mode

  • Road
  • Rail
  • Sea
  • Air

by Technology

  • Air Blown Evaporators
  • Cryogenic Systems
  • Eutectic Devices
  • Vapor Compression Systems

by Temperature

  • Single
  • Multiple

by Application

  • Chilled Food Products
  • Frozen Food Products
  • Other

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

