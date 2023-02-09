Worldwide Luxury Furniture Industry to 2030 - Rise in the Use of Eco-friendly Materials Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned:

Boca Da Lobo

Brown Jordan International

Cassina SpA

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Grayson Luxury

Iola Furniture

JL&C Furniture Co. Ltd.

Kimball International Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Muebles Pico

Ralph Lauren Corporation

This report on global luxury furniture provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global luxury furniture market by segmenting the market based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global luxury furniture market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing urbanization and increasing improvement in the quality of life of consumers.

Rise in the use of eco-friendly materials

Challenges

Lack of skilled workers & increasing cost of raw materials.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Lightings

Tables

Chairs & Sofas

Accessories

Bedroom

Cabinets

Other Products

by Raw Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Leather

Plastic

Other

by Distribution Channel

Home Centres

Flagship Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Other

by End User

Residential

Commercial

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3m2xe8-furniture?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.