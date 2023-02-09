Worldwide Luxury Furniture Industry to 2030 - Rise in the Use of Eco-friendly Materials Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2023-2030.
- Boca Da Lobo
- Brown Jordan International
- Cassina SpA
- Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
- Grayson Luxury
- Iola Furniture
- JL&C Furniture Co. Ltd.
- Kimball International Inc.
- Knoll Inc.
- Muebles Pico
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
This report on global luxury furniture provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global luxury furniture market by segmenting the market based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global luxury furniture market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing urbanization and increasing improvement in the quality of life of consumers.
- Rise in the use of eco-friendly materials
Challenges
- Lack of skilled workers & increasing cost of raw materials.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Lightings
- Tables
- Chairs & Sofas
- Accessories
- Bedroom
- Cabinets
- Other Products
by Raw Material
- Wood
- Metal
- Glass
- Leather
- Plastic
- Other
by Distribution Channel
- Home Centres
- Flagship Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Other
by End User
- Residential
- Commercial
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
