Arctic Wolf Wins SE Labs Award for Network Detection and Response Capabilities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response was named Best Network Detection and Response solution in SE Labs’ 2023 Annual Report.



SE Labs is an independently-owned and run testing company that assesses security products and services to ensure they do what their manufacturers and developers claim. The SE Labs annual security awards recognize security vendors that not only do well in SE Labs’ tests but perform in real customer environments, making them one of the only awards in the industry that recognizes the essential combination of strong lab work combined with real-world success.

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is the cornerstone of its Security Operations Cloud, providing thousands of organizations across the globe with the ability to quickly detect, respond to and recover from advanced threats. Built on an open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud unifies the data from an organization’s endpoint, network, identity, cloud, and human security tools, and enables organizations of any size to establish world-class security operations.

The power and operational efficiency of the Arctic Wolf platform reduces the cost of having to manage and react to a welter of alerts generated from the existing security tech stack. Furthermore, Arctic Wolf ensure customers are able to optimize their security investments by enriching them with intelligence, machine learning and AI-algorithms, and real-world telemetry and learnings from incident response cases. With a holistic approach to threat protection across the entire security operations framework, Arctic Wolf reduces the likelihood and impact of cyber attacks, while driving long-term resilience to effectively end cyber risk.

“As with all things in cybersecurity, trust is hard to come by and even harder to prove which is why we are so pleased to have Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response recognized by SE Labs,” said Ian McShane, vice president, strategy, Arctic Wolf. “In a vendor landscape dominated by marketing spend, click-bait, and pay-to-play poster awards, organizations are becoming more reliant than ever on these kinds of independent, third-party assessments and appraisals to help choose that solutions needed to achieve positive security outcomes.”

This technical validation from SE Labs continues the trend of Arctic Wolf being recognized as an innovator and leader in the security operations space, which also includes:

To download a complete copy of SE Lab’s Annual Report 2023, visit their website.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. To accomplish unprecedented capacity and scale for cyber defense, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week, enabling customers of virtually all sizes and in all industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf empowers organizations to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button and defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Reagan McAfee

Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916-996-4969

© 2023 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Cloud Monitoring, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.