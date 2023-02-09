United States Bank Customer Experience Report 2022: Customer Loyalty is Not a Guarantee, Banks Can Do More to Get Ahead

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanizing the United States Bank Customer Experience 2022: Customer Loyalty is Not a Guarantee. Banks Can Do More to Get Ahead" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Customers tend to stick with their financial institutions for the long haul.



This loyalty - or, perhaps, inertia - is a boon for traditional banks. It is also not a guarantee of future business. Many financial institutions are eager to attract younger generations of customers, but this segment is also the most likely to shop around for financial services that meet their needs. Challenger banks and fintechs such as PayPal are stepping up with bank-like features. Prominent technology firms such as Apple and Google are gradually doing the same.



None of these options offer a complete alternative to traditional banks and credit unions, but the potential for them to siphon off customers, at least for some services, is there. This study explores how customers interact with their financial institutions, what makes them stay and what may tempt them to leave, especially the Generation Z and millennial customers that banks most covet.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key finding

About this report

People commit to their banks for the long term, but there are flickers of change

How much of a threat is Big Tech?

Personalization is another key to keeping customers

Personalization boosts intellectual performance

Focus on strengthening the mobile app

Banks can capitalize on the instances when people prefer a branch

Conclusions

