Kvika banki hf.: Discussions on the merger of Kvika banki hf. and Íslandsbanki hf.

With reference to Kvika’s notification on 2 February 2023, Kvika today received an answer from the board of directors of Íslandsbanki hf., who have agreed to commence discussions on a merger of the two companies.

The Boards of Directors of both Kvika and Íslandsbanki have therefore formally agreed to commence discussions on the merger of the two companies, which are expected take place in the coming weeks.

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 17 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR”), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.