BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

English French

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information Total number of shares forming the capital Number of voting rigths



31.01.2023



32 630 114



Theoretical Total



52 231 455







Actual Total*



51 724 338





*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights





Attachment