Europe Biomarker Technologies Market Research Report 2022: Focus on Immunoassay, DDPCR, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Mass Spectrometry, DHPLC - Trends, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028

Europe biomarker technologies market is expected to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028

Widespread incidences of various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological disorders, among others coupled with the growing technological advancements are expected to bolster the growth of the Europe biomarker technologies market. According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, in 2021, about 61 million adults aged from 20 to 79 years were living with diabetes in the Europe.

Besides, Europe has the highest number of children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes, accounting for 295,000 in total. Biomarker technologies are reliable and cost-effective which are used for diagnosis, drug development, and formulation. They are widely used for the early diagnosis of several diseases and disorders.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are rising number of individuals who are suffering from cancer, robust growth of the geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, escalating demand for early and effective diagnosis, rising awareness about the early detection of cancer for better treatment, increasing investments in R&Ds in order to develop technologically advanced products, growing clinical trials for biomarker, and rising involvement from private sector and government.

Additionally, governments across various European nations are also promoting biomarker technologies by increasing funding for biomarker research. Thus, increasing R&D activities is further expected to propel the growth of Europe biomarker technologies market in coming years.

Moreover, growing adoption of biomarker technologies in drug development and genome mapping programs and increasing preference for personalized medicines is acting as major growth driver for Europe biomarker technologies market.



Europe biomarker technologies market is segmented into test type, technology, product, indication, end user, application, and country. Based on indication, the market can be segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders and others. Among them, the cardiovascular disorders segment is expected to undergo fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases.



Based on application, Europe biomarker technologies market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, research and drug discovery & development. Among these, the drug discovery segment is expected to witness significant growth through 2028 as biomarker technologies are helpful in drug discovery particularly for cancer and cardiovascular diseases.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of Europe biomarker technologies market from 2018 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe biomarker technologies market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

To classify and forecast Europe biomarker technologies market based on test type, technology, product, indication, end user, application, company, and country.

To identify dominant country or segment in the Europe biomarker technologies market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe biomarker technologies market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe biomarker technologies market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe biomarker technologies market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe biomarker technologies market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe biomarker technologies market.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGAA

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Biomerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories N.V.

Siemens AG

Abbott Molecular Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Epigenomics AG

Clinical Trial Analysis

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Type

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Country

Clinical Trials Heat Map

Report Scope:



Europe Biomarker Technologies Market, By Test Type:

Solid Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy

Europe Biomarker Technologies Market, By Technology:

Immunoassay

DDPCR

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Mass Spectrometry

DHPLC

Others

Europe Biomarker Technologies Market, By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software/Informatics

Europe Biomarker Technologies Market, By Indication:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Europe Biomarker Technologies Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

CROs

Diagnostic Labs

Research Institutes

Europe Biomarker Technologies Market, By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Research

Drug Discovery & Development

Europe Biomarker Technologies Market, By Country:

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

