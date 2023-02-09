Limo Hire Perth Company Wins Top Recognition At Sydney Wedding Awards

Perth, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perth, Western Australia -

Allure Limousines has been named the top Wedding Transport provider in Australia. The award was presented at Sydney’s Annual Australian Wedding Awards.

Allure Limousines and Matt Smith are pleased to announce that the limo company has been awarded top provider recognition for wedding transport services in Australia. The award was presented at Sydney's Annual Australian Wedding Awards ceremony. Over 200 of the best wedding suppliers in Australia were present for the awards. The award ceremony is the opportunity to celebrate various categories linked to high-quality wedding service. These include bridal gown shops, photographers, florists, and limo hire Perth services.

Owner Matt Smith says, "We are over the moon with winning this award amongst fierce competition from all over Australia."

Allure Limousines has been operating since 2014 across Perth and Western Australia. The founding professionals established the company to provide quality service standards and a fleet of luxurious late-model vehicles. The goal of the limousine company is to ensure that each customer is provided with personalized, top-tier limousine hire experiences. The company responds to the occasion with exceptional service each time. The limo services are available for events and occasions ranging from weddings and proms to airport transfers and corporate events.

Additional details are available at https://allurelimousines.com.au/

The fleet of Perth limousines is state-of-the-art and some of the top limos on Perth’s roads. Each of the stretch limos features LCD TV screens, a sound system via Bluetooth, party lighting, glassware, ice-cold air-conditioning throughout the cabin, luxurious leather seating, and Australian Standard seatbelts, ice wells, and eskies. Limo lighting includes disco lights on the ceiling and floor lights, as well as laser and fibre optic lighting. The company even provides soft drinks upon request.

The late-model limos offer first-class comfort to each limo ride. The limousines are the epitome of comfort and luxury. The fold-out middle entry enables sophisticated and smooth access at the ‘jet door’. Each limo provides the opportunity for a sophisticated red-carpet exit.

About the Company:

Allure Limousines has more than eight years of operation in Perth, WA, and the surrounding area. The luxury limos and wedding cars add a touch of elegance to every occasion. The focus of the limo company is to make each limo experience exceptional for customers.

