Global Urban Air Mobility Market Report 2022: Major Players Include Airbus, Volocopter, Embraer and Honeywell International

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global urban air mobility market.

The global urban air mobility market is expected to grow from $2.49 billion in 2021 to $2.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The urban air mobility market is expected to grow to $6.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.8%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Some major players in the urban air mobility market are Airbus SE, Volocopter GmbH, Embraer SA, Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Karem Aircraft Inc., The Boeing Company, Joby Aero Inc., Carter Aviation, Passenger Drone, hopFlyt, Hoversurf, Jetpack Aviation, XTI Aircraft, and AirSpaceX.



The urban air mobility market consists of sales of aerial vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the use of highly automated small aircraft to carry passengers or cargo at lower altitudes in suburban and urban areas, which have been developed in response to traffic congestion.

It also refers to emerging and existing technologies such as traditional helicopters, vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (VTOL), electrically propelled vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (eVTOL), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



The main types of urban air mobility are piloted and autonomous. Piloted refers to an unmanned aircraft that's controlled from a distance by a remote pilot station. The range covered is intercity and intracity. Urban air mobility is used across various industries such as ride-sharing companies, scheduled operators, e-commerce companies, hospitals and medical agencies, and private operators.



North America was the largest region in the urban air mobility market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in urban air mobility market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising investment in the urban air mobility market is expected to boost the demand of the market. There are many R and D investments in the urban air mobility industry, with many aerospace companies eyeing the urban air mobility market with high growth potential.

For instance, according to American Airlines, a major airline headquartered in America, in June 2021, American Airlines Inc. announced it will invest in Vertical Aerospace. As part of the investment, American has agreed to pre-order, up to 250 aircraft, representing a potential pre-order commitment of $1 billion, and an option to order an additional 100 aircraft.

American Airlines also expect to make a $25 million investment through private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction in vertical. Therefore, the rising investment in the urban air mobility market is expected to boost its demand.



Technological advancements are shaping the urban air mobility market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology in developing new products.



The countries covered in the urban air mobility market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.94 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $6.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Urban Air Mobility Market Characteristics



3. Urban Air Mobility Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Urban Air Mobility



5. Urban Air Mobility Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Piloted

Autonomous

6.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation By Range, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Intercity

Intracity

6.3. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Ride Sharing Companies

Scheduled Operators

E commerce Companies

Hospitals And Medical Agencies

Private Operators

7. Urban Air Mobility Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cy4h3-air?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment