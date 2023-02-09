Infant Resuscitators Market to Surpass Value of US$ 160.5 Million by End of 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Infant Resuscitators Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2031. An infant resuscitator, or neonatal resuscitator, is a medical equipment used to support the process of breathing in newborn babies. It includes a face mask or nasal prongs for delivering oxygen to the infant. The need for providing breathing assistance to newborn babies, especially premature infants or those with breathing difficulties, is projected to increase the overall market size for infant resuscitators during the forecast period.



Penetration of technology in the medical sector has resulted in a number of useful pieces of equipment for newborn infants to survive the first few days or weeks, thereby increasing birth rates across the world. An increase in the adoption of additional features such as baby monitors, heart rate monitors, and blood oxygen level monitors is estimated to positively change the global infant resuscitators market outlook in the next few years. Infant resuscitators are primarily of two types: powered devices and manual devices. Among these, the powered devices segment is expected to earn the largest share in the near future owing to its automatic features.

According to the TMR report, the global infant resuscitators market value stood at US$ 104.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 160.5 Mn by the end of 2031. The rise in the number of premature and low birth weight babies is anticipated to aid in market development.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64841

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Premature Birth R ate s : Rise in cases of preterm birth is anticipated to be a significant growth factor propelling the infant resuscitators market. The rise in cases of premature baby deaths in low and middle-income nations is likely to augment the demand for better medical aid, thereby creating new business opportunities for the infant resuscitators market in the next few years.

Rise in cases of preterm birth is anticipated to be a significant growth factor propelling the infant resuscitators market. The rise in cases of premature baby deaths in low and middle-income nations is likely to augment the demand for better medical aid, thereby creating new business opportunities for the infant resuscitators market in the next few years. Technological Advancements in Delivery Rooms: Availability of medical assistance and other advanced procedures in neonatal healthcare is another driver for the infant resuscitators market. Advent of latest technologies used as information provision in the delivery room to monitor during the first few minutes of a child’s birth is expected to create new growth opportunities in the future infant resuscitators market.

Key Drivers

Rise in need for respiratory assistance in infants with breathing difficulties is projected to boost the market growth

Increase in number of premature births augments the need for neonatal assistance, thereby promoting market growth

Advent of latest technologies in neonatal care for delivery rooms is likely to aid in future market expansion



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=64841<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the presence of large medical device manufacturers

Advantages of significant R&D and manufacturing capabilities of medical device companies, allowing for innovation, are expected to help this region continue to lead the regional market competition during the forecast period

Government initiatives to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and facilities and people-supportive healthcare services would help generate significant revenue for the North America market in the near future



Key Players

Leading players operating in the global infant resuscitators market are making efforts to improve the overall healthcare infrastructure and facilities for the neonatal department so as to ensure better care for the infant as well as the mother. Thus, heavy investments in advanced medical devices and facilities are projected to propel the sales rate of infant resuscitators as well. Besides this, some players are making improvements to their existing products so as to improve their portfolio and generate significant revenues for their brand name. Presence of significant players and their continuous efforts to obtain the leading position in this industry are expected to result in intensified market competition during the forecast period.

Prominent players of the global infant resuscitators market include

BIS System,

Pigeon Medical,

Kaycoindia,

Besmed,

Laerdal,

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare,

Zeal Medical,

SHINMED,

nice Neotech Medical Systems,

Flexicare Group Limited, and Ambu A/S.

Ask for References –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=64841

Infant Resuscitators Market Segmentation:

Product

Self-inflating Bag & Mask

Flow-inflating Bag

T-piece Resuscitators

Others

Type

Reusable

Disposable

End-user

Hospitals

Neonatal Care

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

GCC Countries

Mexico

South Africa



Related Healthcare Reports

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com