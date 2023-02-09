Bearce Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Bearce Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Bearce Insurance”) of Brockton, MA on February 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bearce Insurance was founded in 1950 by William C. Bearce. The three-generation business has been providing insurance products and risk management services to individuals and businesses for over 70 years.



“Our commitment to developing and implementing efficient systems and procedures has allowed us to provide a superior level of customer service,” says William C. Bearce, III, President, Bearce Insurance. “We provide the best insurance solution to our clients. As part of World, we will continue to do so, while increasing the products and services we offer.”

“I’d like to welcome Bearce Insurance to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Bearce Insurance is an experienced and knowledgeable team, and I know they will continue to provide their clients with the high level of service for which they are known.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and Fortrust Diligence advised them on the transaction.

No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 180 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.



