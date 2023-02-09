Sequoir Announces a Partnership With Alkami's Digital Banking Solution

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequoir, a leading provider of digital asset (cryptocurrency) solutions, announces a partnership with Alkami, a leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions for banks and credit unions in the U.S.

Cryptocurrency assets are increasingly mainstream. This means more financial institutions want to seamlessly integrate digital asset solutions with traditional financial products and services. Financial institutions that provide strong integrated digital asset opportunities will do an excellent job meeting user expectations.

Until recently, financial institutions had limited options when they wanted to offer a way to buy and sell digital assets. They could painstakingly develop a one-off solution from scratch or they could gamble with an off-the-shelf product that might not offer the flexibility they desire.

Sequoir's structure allows for a seamless integration using Alkami's SDK to integrate their digital asset management solution quickly and easily. Financial institutions can offer the benefits of traditional financial products and services combined with the ability to buy, hold, and sell digital assets.

"We start with a foundation built to evolve along with the rapidly growing digital asset industry. Our team bridges the gap between traditional banking technology and emerging digital asset technology. Now, financial institutions don't have to build one-off solutions from scratch," said Justin Seidl, CEO of Sequoir.

Financial institutions everywhere can take advantage of Sequoir's unique conversion and custody capabilities. This step will create a safe and easy way for consumers to buy, hold, and sell digital assets, all within their primary financial relationship.

To learn more about how Sequoir can help your financial institution participate more fully in the digital asset revolution, visit www.sequoir.com today.

About Sequoir:

Based in Green Bay, WI, the American Trade Exchange, Inc. DBA Sequoir is a leading provider of digital asset (cryptocurrency) solutions to financial institutions. Sequoir offers pre-built integrations with digital banking solutions which allow users to buy, sell, hold, and borrow against digital assets. In addition, financial institutions can use Sequoir's Rest APIs to offer custom digital asset solutions to their customers or members. Visit www.sequoir.com to learn more.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

