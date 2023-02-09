VGP Announces Audio Webcast to Review 2022 Financial Results

9 February 2023, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the audio webcast to review its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022: 

  • Thursday, 23 February 2023 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)
  • Webcast link:

Please join the  audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor RelationsTel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu
Karen Huybrechts
(Head of Marketing)		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432
Anette Nachbar
Brunswick Group		Tel: +49 152 288 10363


ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP has a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: www.vgpparks.eu

