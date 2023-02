Global Smart Fabrics Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2030 - Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fabrics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Fabrics Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Fabrics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sensing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.7% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Energy Harvesting & Thermoelectricity segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Smart Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 17.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!

Recent Market Activity

Smart Fabrics - A Nascent Yet High Growth Market

Growth Drivers and Market Restraints - In a Nutshell

R&D Initiatives, Technology Innovations and Material Advancements: Playing a Critical Role in Expansion of Smart Fabrics Market

Promising Future Ahead for the Smart Textiles Market

Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market

Smart T-Shirts & Jackets: Promising Segments in Smart Fabrics Market

Developed Markets Hold Ground in Smart Fabrics Market, Developing Economies Positioned for Long-term Growth

High Cost, Compatibility & Power Supply Issues, and Privacy Concerns: Major Concerns to Address for the Smart Fabrics Market

Integration of Sensors into Garments - A Major Challenge for Smart Fabric Makers

Smart Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market

Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth

Military - A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications

Healthcare - The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles

Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearable Biomedical Sensors - A Potential Market Segment

Smart Sutures

Smart Socks Grow in Demand

A Glance at Few Startups in the Smart Medical Textiles Market

Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market

Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring

Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market: The Major End-Use Segment

Sports & Fitness - A Significant Revenue Contributor

Smart Inner Wear & Socks - Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market

New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts

Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports

Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes

Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market

An Insight into Select Smart Fashion Brands

Ambient Computing Key to Fashion Technology

Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows

Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential

Smart Workwear - Addressing Needs of Employees in Hazardous Environments

Light Conducting Fibers Hold Enormous Potential

Self-Cleaning Textiles: The Focus of Innovations in Smart Fabrics Market

RMIT University Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Nano-Enhanced Textiles

Smart Fabric Designs: Focus on Simplifying Interactions

Actuation and Response Applications Determine Market for SFITs

Product Innovations Stimulate Growth in Smart Fabrics Market

A Review of Select Product Developments in the Smart Fabric Market

A Look at Other Recent Launches/Developments in the Smart Fabric Market

Rigorous R&D Investments Spearhead Growth

Multidisciplinary Approach to a Complex R&D Structure

Public Funding for Smart Textiles R&D

A Review of Select Smart Fabric Research Initiatives

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)

Clothing+ (Finland)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

EXO2 (USA)

Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (USA)

Hexoskin (Canada)

Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)

Interactive Wear AG (Germany)

International Fashion Machines, Inc. (USA)

Marktek, Inc. (USA)

Milliken & Company (USA)

Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (USA)

Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)

Outlast Technologies LLC (USA)

Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)

Sensoria, Inc. (USA)

Smartex s.r.l (Italy)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2ycs6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment