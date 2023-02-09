Global Mushrooms Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030 from $48.8 Billion in 2022 - China, India and Japan to Lead the Mushroom Market

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mushrooms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Mushrooms Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mushrooms estimated at US$48.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Button, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$51.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Shiitake segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Mushrooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|334
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$48.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$83.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Health Benefits of Mushroom Makes it a Lucrative Market
- China, India and Japan to Lead the Mushroom Market
- Chinese Mushroom Production in '000 Tons for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Competition
- Global Mushroom Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
- Global Canned Mushroom Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
- Mushrooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mushroom Market Witnesses Significant Growth Due to Rising Consumption in Processed & Ready-to-Eat Foods
- Extraordinary Health Benefits Offered by Mushrooms Make it Popular among Consumers
- Growing Concerns About Obesity and Preference for Natural Weight Loss Products Drive Demand for Mushrooms
- Obesity Prevalence Among Men and Women during 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- R&D and Innovations to Expand Applicability & Accelerate Growth
- Improving Packaging Technologies to Increase the Shelf-Life of Mushrooms
- Mushroom Market Faces Some Challenges: Hindrance to Long-Term Growth
- Innovations and Advancements
- Shrooms Introduces Four Adventurous Mushroom-Forward Snacks Range
- Green Grow Launches Scottish Gourmet MushroomMeal Box
- Amul Model Plans to Market Mushrooms in Dhanbad
- Monterey Mushrooms Launches 'Let's BlendT', New Mushroom Product Range
- Gourmet's Finest Mushroom Co. Plans to Launch Mushroom Crumble
- Monaghan Mushrooms Unveils Immune Closed Cup Mushrooms for Irish Consumers
- Purely Elizabeth Introduces Wellness Bar Line Made with Mushroom Powder
- Origins Releases New Mega Mushroom Skin Serum
- Sainsbury's Plans to Launch Plant Based 'Bleeding' Mushroom Burger
- Superfoodies Introduces Mushroom Coffee
- Cambridge Commodities Unveils Mushroom Vitamin D Powder
- Product Overview
- Definition of Mushroom
- Types of Mushroom
