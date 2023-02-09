Sid Kosaraju joins TELUS as President, TELUS Health

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an extensive global search, TELUS today announced that Sudhakar (Sid) Kosaraju is joining the organization as President, TELUS Health. A global wellbeing leader, TELUS Health serves clients and individuals in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellbeing across the full spectrum of primary and preventative care.



“I am very pleased to welcome Sid as a vital member of our TELUS Executive Leadership Team,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “With more than 20 years of global experience leading organizations with a focus on innovative healthcare technology and services, Sid is exceedingly well-positioned to lead the ongoing evolution of TELUS Health. Indeed, leveraging his tremendous expertise, Sid will drive product innovation, distribution strength and an engaged culture that puts customers first across our healthcare business. Under Sid’s stewardship, we will accelerate our transformative strategy of utilizing data analytics and dynamic insights to revolutionize access to advanced healthcare services, including data-driven preventative health and wellness solutions and enable remarkable health experiences for the benefit of the clients and individuals we serve.”

Throughout his expansive career, Mr. Kosaraju has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation, creating and growing organizations within the health technology and services industry, and driving positive results for stakeholders on a global basis. He joins TELUS most recently from Change Healthcare, where he was Senior Vice-president and General Manager, Clinical Decision Support, with a mandate to drive substantial strategic growth opportunities for the organization.

“I’m proud to be joining TELUS Health at such a pivotal time when we are on track to becoming the most trusted wellbeing company in the world,” said Mr. Kosaraju. “I’m very inspired by TELUS Health’s absolute commitment to leveraging its world-leading technology, products, clinical services and passionate team members to revolutionize access to care and drive remarkable health experiences. I look forward to leading our team members in realizing our collective goals.”

Leveraging his remarkable industry expertise, Mr. Kosaraju has consistently demonstrated his talent for establishing important business partnerships, including with some of the most significant health organizations in Europe; overseeing large-scale mergers and acquisitions; and, leveraging his deep-rooted entrepreneurial spirit, helping to scale several innovative start-ups, including a digital health company that underwent an initial public offering on the NASDAQ. Mr. Kosaraju, together with TELUS Health’s skilled and accomplished leadership team, will guide TELUS Health into the future advancing the company’s mission and improving health wellbeing, mental health and preventative care outcomes for people around the world.

Reporting to Darren Entwistle, Mr. Kosaraju will be based in Montreal.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellbeing across the full spectrum of primary and preventative care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

