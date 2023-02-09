Global Construction Toys Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2030 from $13.8 Billion in 2022 - Toys Aimed at Cognitive Development of Kids Boost Growth

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Toys: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Construction Toys Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Construction Toys estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Traditional Blocks & Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Architecture segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Construction Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|239
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Introduction
- Construction Toys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Toys Aimed at Cognitive Development of Kids Boost Growth in the Global Construction Toys Market
- Benefits of Construction Toys
- Major Players
- Toy Companies Brace up to Grab Share in the Construction Toys Market
- Toy Innovations
- Construction Toys Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Connected Toys Drive Growth in the Smart Toys Market
- Subscription Services Stands Out as a Notable Market Model
- Building Toys Focused on Improving Creativity and Imagination of Children Attract Attention
- Subscription Services Model for Stem Toys Garners Popularity
- Toys Mirror Trends in Engineering Industry
- Technology Toys Emerge as an Expanding Opportunity Market
- Recent Innovative Launches
- Construction Toys - A Background
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)
- Bandai Co., Ltd.
- Gebr. Marklin & Cie GmbH
- Hasbro, Inc.
- K'NEX, a Division of Basic Fun Inc.
- Mattel, Inc.
- MEGA Brands Inc.
- Melissa & Doug
- Spin Master Ltd.
- The LEGO Group
- VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdzz5i
