Teen Civics Program Receives Commendation from Virginia House of Delegates

Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 09, 2023 -- (Richmond, VA) HSLDA's organization, Generation Joshua, a national civics program for teens, was recognized by a commending resolution from the Virginia House of Delegates. Introduced by Delegate Karen Greenhalgh (R-VA-85), the resolution highlighted the impact Generation Joshua has had on teens throughout the state of Virginia since its launch in 2004.

As the resolution came to the House floor for consideration, current Generation Joshua students, staff, parents, and alumni filled the gallery.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the House of Delegates and thankful to Delegate Greenhalgh for spearheading this effort. We are honored to accept it on behalf of the more than 29,000 teens that have come through our program.” said Joel Grewe, Director of Generation Joshua. “Generation Joshua is built on the idea that, for the American experiment to thrive, everyday people need to be informed about and engaged in the civic process. This recognition is not about me or my staff—it’s about the young men and women we are privileged to serve. They’re changing the world today and that’s something worth celebrating.”

After the session, Generation Joshua Deputy Director Jeremiah Lorrig said, “This moment is poignant because so many GenJ students admire Delegate Greenhalgh. She powerfully embodies the mindset future leaders need. Our students are discovering the privilege and responsibility of citizenship. And leaders like Delegate Greenhalgh remind them of the impact one citizen can have when they engage our system with consistency, humility, and the heart to serve.”

About Generation Joshua: Generation Joshua is a nonpartisan initiative of HSLDA Action. Founded in 2004, Generation Joshua has trained the next generation of conservative leaders and activists for over 18 years. Their multi-faceted approach to civics education incorporates online classes, local clubs, immersive government simulations, and opportunities for practical campaign experience.

Generation Joshua recently launched registration for their 2023 iGovern Leadership Camps. These week-long experiences in Purcellville, Virginia, invite teens to spend a week inside a functional model of U.S. politics and government. Students take on roles in the House, Senate, or Executive Branch—and they can even run to become President of the United States! More information can be found at www.GenJ.us/iGovern.

