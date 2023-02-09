Semiconductor Gases Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 15.56 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size Was Valued At USD 8.71 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 9.36 Billion In 2022 To USD 15.56 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.5% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand for goods is lower than expected compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market was 4.0% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

Semiconductors are made with gases that can pass electricity through them. There are two main groups of these semiconductor gases: bulk electronic gases and special electronic gases. Some of these gases, like argon, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen in their purest form, are used in industry. Some gases, like nitrogen fluoride, are only made for the electronics industry. Every electronic device made today runs on semiconductor chips. They have led to improvements in communications, computers, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and many other areas.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Semiconductor Gases Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

July 2022 – Iwatani Corporation has signed an agreement with Helious Specialty Gases, an Indian specialty gas company. This will make Helious the first company to have three helium transfill facilities in India. The company also plans to become the country's leading helium supplier, accepting major OEMs.

– Iwatani Corporation has signed an agreement with Helious Specialty Gases, an Indian specialty gas company. This will make Helious the first company to have three helium transfill facilities in India. The company also plans to become the country's leading helium supplier, accepting major OEMs. July 2022 – SK Materials and Showa Denko signed an MOU on business cooperation for the production of special gases used in the semiconductor chip manufacturing process. Considering the increase in demand for semiconductors, the two companies plan to build factories in the United States and produce high-purity gas in North America.

Segment Overview

Product Insights

In 2021, the electronic special gas segment led the market. Few of these special gases, like nitrogen fluoride, are only made for the industry that makes electronics. As the semiconductor industry moves towards making advanced, cutting-edge semiconductors that are smaller than 5 micrometres, the need for gases and chemicals that can give precise results is likely to grow. "Special electronic gases" is what most people call these gases. So, as more people want high-density, advanced semiconductor chips, the need for special gases for electronics is likely to grow.

Application Insights

The logic segment was the biggest part of the market. People think that logic chips are what give electronic devices their intelligence. These chips are used to make devices that can do a lot of work, like CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs. With the development of new technologies that need a lot of computing power to run machine learning algorithms, the demand for logic chips is expected to grow by a factor of ten during the period of the forecast. Also, improvements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies should help the market grow and make money.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for a major market share. The region is likely to keep its position over the next few years because of rising demand from its growing semiconductor manufacturing sector. The Asia-Pacific area is where most of the world's consumption takes place. Countries that make a lot of semiconductors, like Taiwan, are some of the biggest consumers. The country has been a leader in making semiconductor chips, and it continues to spend a lot of money to increase its production capacity. During the time frame of the forecast, China, South Korea, and Japan are also likely to be able to make more semiconductors. This is done to keep up with the rising demand. This will probably make more people want to buy gases that are semiconductors.

Countries all over the world have changed their minds about making things at home because of how important the semiconductor industry is becoming and how important it can be in geopolitics today. Even though most semiconductor technology was made in the U.S., the country's share of production has dropped from about 37% in 1990 to about 12% today. Because of the pandemic, there was a shortage of semiconductors recently. This shows how important it is for the United States to make semiconductors. The U.S. has been taking steps to increase domestic production so it doesn't have to rely on foreign suppliers as much. For example, the U.S. Congress just passed the CHIPS Act. This law includes tax breaks for investments, grants for making semiconductors, and investments in research for making chips. During the time frame of the forecast, more semiconductor chips are expected to be made. In turn, this should help the market share of semiconductor gases and drive it forward.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248506/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 9.36 Billion By Product Electronic Special Gas, Electronic Bulk Gas, Others By Application Memory, Logic, Others By Companies Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Linde plc (U.K.), Solvay (Belgium), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Messer Group (Germany), American Gas Products (U.S.), Electronic Fluorocarbons, LLC (U.S.), SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD. (Japan), Taiyo Nippon Sanso JFP Corporation (Japan), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Electric cars will need more semiconductors, so the Semiconductor Gases Market will grow.

Semiconductors have become an important part of modern life, and they are at the heart of all the technology that makes electronic devices possible today. In the last few decades, the growing trend of digitalization in many industries has led to a rise in the need for semiconductors. The digitalization trend is also present in the global auto industry. Traditional IC engines in cars have a lot more processors and microcontrollers to take care of all the small tasks. In an electric car, like sensors, touchscreens, and power electronics, there are a lot more electronic parts than in a regular car with an internal combustion engine.

Driving Factors:

A rise in demand from the consumer electronics business will help the market grow.

Technology has changed quickly in the last few decades. This has made it easier for most people to buy things like smart phones, tablets, and electronics that you wear. During the time frame of the forecast, this trend is likely to continue, which means that more people will use these consumer electronics. The number of people around the world who use the internet has grown quickly over the past few years, according to data released by the World Bank in April 2021. More than 60% of the people in the world use the internet, and that number is likely to grow in the coming years as the internet gets easier to use. Also, recent improvements in the technologies that support consumer electronics, like 5G and IoT, may make more people want to buy them.

Restraining Factors:

Market growth will slow down because more people are worried about the environment and more rules are being put in place.

Few of the gases used to make semiconductors are thought to be among the worst polluters and most dangerous to people and the environment. For instance, this includes fluorinated gases, which are often used in manufacturing steps like etching, chemical vapour deposition, and chamber cleaning, among others. Gases can be put into three groups based on how dangerous they are: fire, explosion, and contamination. Companies need to keep up with regulations to protect the health and safety of their workers and keep accidents from damaging the workplace. This means that there will be more costs for installing scrubbers and other equipment to clean up gas emissions.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Linde plc (U.K.), Solvay (Belgium), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Messer Group (Germany), American Gas Products (U.S.), Electronic Fluorocarbons, LLC (U.S.), SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD. (Japan), Taiyo Nippon Sanso JFP Corporation (Japan), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), and others.

By Product Type

Electronic Special Gas

Electronic Bulk Gas

Others

By Application

Memory

Logic

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market - The Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Is Expected to Register CAGR of Around 7.35% during the Forecast Period 2022 To 2030.

- The Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Is Expected to Register CAGR of Around 7.35% during the Forecast Period 2022 To 2030. Family Cargo Bikes Market - The Global Family Cargo Bikes Market Size Was USD 485.7 Million In 2022, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 13.8% During The Forecast Period.

- The Global Family Cargo Bikes Market Size Was USD 485.7 Million In 2022, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 13.8% During The Forecast Period. Magnet Wire Market - The Global Magnet Wire Market Is Expected To Reach USD 52.94 Billion By 2030, Which Is USD 34.49 Billion In 2022, Registering A CAGR Of 5.50% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com