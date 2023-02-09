Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% By The End Of 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global veterinary hematology analyzers market is valued at US$ 971.6 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 1.58 billion by 2033. Growing knowledge of the advantages of veterinary hematology analyzers among pet owners will create potential opportunities for market expansion.



Hematology analyzers are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and clinical & research centers to count and classify blood cells for diagnosis and disease monitoring. Red cells, leukocytes, and platelets are counted and hemoglobin and hematocrit levels are determined using veterinary hematology analyzers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for veterinary hematology analyzers is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023-2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.

Sales of table top analyzers are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

Demand for point-of-care analyzers is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the next 10 years.

“Rising number of nuclear families is driving the trend of pet adoption, and rapidly growing livestock industry is boosting the demand for veterinary hematology analyzers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The veterinary hematology analyzers market is competitive in nature due to the presence of top manufacturers. The leading companies are focused on developing advanced veterinary hematology analyzers to improve diagnostic and treatment procedures and to earn high profits.

One of the leading manufacturers of veterinary hematology analyzers is Drew Scientific. It creates and produces analytical tools for clinical hematology, veterinary hematology, and HbA1c monitoring for diabetes.

Exigo C200, a highly autonomous chemistry analyzer for vet health, was just released by Boule Diagnostics.

A small point-of-care blood test for horses called Stablelab was introduced by Zoetis Inc. in 2019.





Growing companion and livestock animal population, rising demand for animal-derived food, increase in food-borne illnesses, and more government initiatives to raise public awareness of animal health are some of the crucial factors that are predicted to contribute to the expansion of the veterinary hematology analyzers market over the forecast period. Further, expanding R&D activities and technological advancements in the animal healthcare industry will also complement product sales growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in the veterinary hematology analyzers market are consistently investing in R&D to introduce cutting-edge testing solutions and update their product lines. Furthermore, to obtain a competitive edge in the market, they are engaging in a variety of growth tactics, including the construction of additional facilities in desirable locations, collaborations and partnerships with end users, and price cuts of their products.

Scil Animal Care Company GmbH, a provider of veterinary point-of-care diagnostics, was acquired by Heska Corp. in April 2020.

A Swedish business called Boule Diagnostics AB is a leading producer of devices for diagnosing and testing diseases. In the discipline of hematology, the company specialises in the research, production, and sales of complete blood count (CBC) systems. It offers reagents, cleaning agents, blood calibrators, controllers, and analyzers for hematology systems in addition to complementary accessories for usage in human and veterinary laboratories. Five brands make up the company's product portfolio: Clinical Diagnostic Solutions, Quintus, Medonic, Exigo, and Swelab.

The company's main target market is small and medium-sized clinics, hospitals, and laboratories that provide outpatient care, as well as other diagnostic testing organizations that provide services for both human and veterinary hematology.



Key Players

Abaxis, Inc.

Boule Medical AB

Clindiag Systems Co., Ltd.

Diatron MI Zrt

Drew Scientific Inc.

HemoCue AB

Heska Corporation

Horiba Medical USA

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Urit Medical



Segments of Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Industry Research

By Product : Table Top Analyzers Fully Automatic Analyzers Semi-automatic Analyzers Point-of-Care Analyzers Cartridge-based Analyzers Direct Sample-based Analyzers

By Analysis Parameter : 2-Part WBC Differential 3-Part WBC Differential 5-Part WBC Differential

By End User : Research Institutes Veterinary Diagnostic Centers Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Report

What is the projected value of the Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global veterinary hematology analyzers market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (table top analyzers, point-of-care analyzers), analysis parameter (2-part WBC differential, 3-part WBC differential, 5-part WBC differential), and end user (research institutes, veterinary diagnostic centers, veterinary hospitals & clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

About Fact.MR

