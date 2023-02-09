BERNINA Sponsors Prize for CBS’ The Price Is Right Game Show

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA, the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software, announced they will be providing a recent The Price Is Right winner with one of their 4 Series machines.



BERNINA dealers, January and Randy Shaffer of Cherry Berry Quilts in Calimesa, CA, helped welcome Sandra A. into the BERNINA family with a BERNINA 475 Quilter’s Edition. This beloved machine has been designed for perfect precision, speed, and ease of use. The machine encompasses many of BERNINA’s outstanding technologies like their color touch screen, automatic thread cutter, and the BERNINA Free Hand System.

“When we first got the news [that we’d help deliver the prize], we were excited to participate!” Randy shared, “it was a full circle moment as my wife and I are high school sweethearts and we grew up sitting in the audience of shows like The Price Is Right.”

As a creative when it comes to quilting and sewing, Sandra recognizes a quality machine, “BERNINA is such a great name and has been around forever,” said Sandra, “It’s a beautiful machine and I can’t say enough about January and Randy, the owners of the store, they were so nice and accommodating.”

“It’s an honor to sponsor a prize for a game show with a rich legacy such as The Price Is Right,” said BERNINA’s director of marketing, Michaelynn Rose. “We congratulate Sandra on joining the elite group of The Price Is Right winners, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the BERNINA family.”

The BERNINA 475 Quilter’s Edition is available at select BERNINA retailers across the United States like Cherry Berry Quilts. Sewists of all levels can get more details on this model and find their local retailers by visiting BERNINA’s website .

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92965fa3-3fce-4b2c-8acc-ee5d566eae69

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d10263bf-7071-46bb-b04d-e3d06f51ce89