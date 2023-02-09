Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the Inaugural StreamTV Awards Program, Celebrating the Trailblazers in Streaming Television

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s StreamTV Show, now in its sixth year, will unite the streaming television industry June 12-14 in Denver, CO. To honor the remarkable progress and shine a light on the trailblazers in the streaming television industry, the StreamTV Show is launching the inaugural StreamTV Awards program. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations. The live awards program takes place on June 12, 2023.



Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Technology, Media & Telecom said, “Following the success of the Emerging Leaders Awards Program, which takes place at the StreamTV Show, we are excited to be expanding the Awards program to recognize the exceptional talent of the executives behind the scenes and the FAST Channels and platforms that are leading the way. The Awards program will bring together the industry's elite to celebrate and honor the remarkable progress in this incredible industry and shine a light on the trailblazers driving viewership and revenue growth, fortifying partnerships, boosting audience engagement and innovating new products and technologies.”

The call for submissions is now open through March 23, 2023. To make a nomination for the awards program, click here.

The awards are based on innovation, engagement, revenues, strategy and leadership. Categories range from Content Partnerships Executive of the Year, Programming Executive of the Year and Engineering and Technology Executive of the Year to FAST Channel of the Year and CTV OS of the Year. See the full list of categories.

Submissions will be reviewed and voted on by a hand selected panel of judges who are some of the most innovative thinkers in the streaming television industry today. The shortlist of finalists will be announced April 24, 2023.

Sponsors of the conference include Hallmark, Scripps, Endeavor Streaming, Samsung Advertising, Tivo, and Stingray. Attendees include Warner Bros Discovery, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, Sling, Frndly TV, LG, Fire TV, VIZIO, Google TV, Pluto, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Charter, DIRECTV, Cox, NBCU, Paramount Streaming, Outdoor Sportsman Group, and more.

