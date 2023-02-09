Daryl Katz-Owned Bakersfield Condors Renew Lease at Mechanics Bank Arena

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OEG Sports and Entertainment and the City of Bakersfield announced today that the Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors have renewed their lease at Mechanics Bank Arena and will remain in Bakersfield, California for at least the next five years. The lease was ratified by Bakersfield City Council on Wednesday, February 8. This agreement reaffirms the team’s strong partnership with the City of Bakersfield, local businesses, community partners, team sponsors and Condors fans.



“We would like to thank the City and the people of Bakersfield for their continued partnership, passion and support for the Condors,” said Stew MacDonald, President and Chief Revenue Officer, OEG Sports and Entertainment. “We are looking forward to continuing to provide affordable family entertainment for fans and working with our community partners to make these next five years the best yet. What a great way to celebrate the team’s 25th Anniversary!”

The Condors have built a passionate and loyal fan base and have become a staple for family entertainment in Bakersfield.

“The partnership between the City of Bakersfield and the Condors has helped reinvigorate life in Downtown Bakersfield, bringing in fans young and old, and generating an economic boost to local businesses,” said Christian Clegg, Bakersfield City Manager. “We look forward to many more years of Condors hockey.”

In addition to a lasting, mutually beneficial partnership in Bakersfield, the Condors have become a key part of the Edmonton Oilers organization.

“When Daryl Katz purchased the Bakersfield Condors in 2014, he stressed that you can’t build a successful NHL team without an effective scouting and development system,” said Ken Holland, General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers. “Bakersfield is not only a perfect fit for us and a true second home for the Oilers organization, but the Condors continue to be a critical piece in building an NHL team that can compete year in, year out. We are thrilled to renew our lease in Bakersfield as part of the larger Oilers family.”

“The City of Bakersfield has been a great partner for us, and we are delighted to extend our commitment to our fans and partners in the city and beyond,” said Daryl Katz, Edmonton Oilers owner and Governor.

In addition to current Oilers Head Coach and Assistant Coach Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, the Condors organization has graduated current NHLers like Stuart Skinner, Kailer Yamamoto, Evan Bouchard, Ryan McLeod, Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais who are all making an impact for the Oilers. A total of 55 players have played for Bakersfield and Edmonton since 2015, including 19 players who have made their NHL debuts with the Oilers during that time.

The new lease expires in 2028 with an option to extend for three years before renewing.

About OEG Sports & Entertainment

OEG Inc. is a North American Leader in Sports & Entertainment, Retail Cannabis and Hospitality. OEG’s sports and entertainment portfolio includes iconic NHL, AHL and WHL franchises, the world’s best entertainment venues and events, ICE District Plaza, the industry-leading Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, and renowned film production company, Dark Castle Entertainment. Hockey is at the heart of OEG’s Sports & Entertainment organization, driven by the iconic 5-time Stanley Cup champion Edmonton Oilers, the 2021 American Hockey League (AHL) Pacific Division Champion Bakersfield Condors and the 2022 WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings.

