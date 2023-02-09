Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Urges Shareholders to Contact the Firm for Information Regarding Their Rights

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) common stock between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Y-mAbs is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody therapeutics and medicines for the treatment of cancer patients of all ages. The Company's lead product candidate is Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3, an immune checkpoint molecule that is widely expressed in tumor cells of several cancer types. According to Y-mAbs, "131I-omburtamab, which is omburtamab radiolabeled with Iodine-131, is currently being studied in several clinical trials including pivotal stage development Study 101 and Study 03-133 for the treatment of pediatric patients who have CNS/LM from NB.”



What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Y-mAbs. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by March 20, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

What is this Case About: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Misrepresented the Viability and Efficacy of its Lead Drug Candidate

According to the complaint, Y-mAbs sought FDA approval of omburtamab through a Biologics License Application first in 2020 and again in 2022, based on a comparison between Study 03-133 performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSKCC”) and an external cohort comprising data from the Central German Childhood Cancer Registry, or CGCCR, database.

The FDA declined marketing approval of omburtamab in a Refusal to File (RTF) letter dated October 2, 2020, informing Y-mAbs that additional data, including evidence of durable response were necessary to provide the level of evidence needed to support an approval.

Y-mAbs disclosed the existence of the RTF letter in a press release dated October 5, 2020, and in an investor conference call the morning of October 6, 2020, but misrepresented the FDA’s willingness to approve omburtamab for marketing based on the existing clinical trials. In fact, during the class period, Y-mAbs misrepresented to investors that, pursuant to a series of meetings and other communications between Y-mAbs and the FDA, progress was being made that would align with the FDA’s requirement to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab, through adequate and well-controlled studies.

To the contrary, the FDA had repeatedly advised the defendants that the FDA was unlikely to grant approval for the marketing of omburtamab based on a comparison between Study 03-133 and CGCCR because of substantial differences in the patient populations, and the absence of tumor response data, and that Study 101 was neither sufficiently advanced nor indicative of efficacy to justify approval. The truth was first disclosed to investors on October 26, 2022, when the FDA published its Briefing Document for an October 28, 2022 Advisory Committee Meeting, and again on October 28, 2022, when the Committee voted 16-0 against recommending approval of omburtamab. On this news, Y-mAbs common shares fell $11.56 per share, to close at $3.61 per share on October 31, 2022.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Y-mAbs Therapeutic, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/



