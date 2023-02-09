Grounded Lithium Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grounded Lithium (TSX.V: GRD, OTCQB: GRDAF, based in Calgary, Alberta, focused on developing lithium from brine resources in Western Canada, today announced that Gregg Smith, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2023.



DATE: February 16th, 2023

TIME: 12:00 – 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JCTs89

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 15-16th, 2023

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.





Recent Company Highlights

Announced lithium carbonate equivalent inferred resource totaling 3.7 million metric tons.

Drilled and completed our first lithium test well in 2022, substantiating key economic parameters essential in a sub-surface lithium from brine operation – those being grade and deliverability. This was only the second lithium test well ever drilled in the Province of Saskatchewan. The Company’s assets are entirely based in Saskatchewan, Canada, ranked third by the Fraser Institute’s 2020 survey as the best placed for mining investment.

Engaged Hatch Ltd, an internationally recognized engineering, project management and professional services firm, to assist in the technology selection to efficiently and economically extract commercial quantities of elemental lithium from produced brine volumes.

Completed a CAD$3 million non-brokered special warrant financing in late 2022, providing sufficient working capital to fund near-term catalysts.

About Grounded Lithium

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 3.7 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent of inferred resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan. GLC’s multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton, P.Eng, Suryanarayana Karri, P. Geoph., Alexey Romanov, P. Geo. and Meghan Klein, P. Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

