Tissue Towel Market Report is Expected to Grow from USD 25 Billion in 2022 to USD 33.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.7 % : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue Towel Market Size By Product Type (Folded Paper Towels, Boxed Tissue Towels, Rolled Tissue Towels, and Napkin & Luxury Towels), By End-User (Commercial and Residential), By Distribution Channel (Speciality Stores, Wholesalers/Distributors, Independent Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retailers and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the tissue towel market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the tissue towel market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, end-user, distribution channel, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global tissue towel market are Sofidel Group, WEPA Hygiene Products GmbH, CARTIERE CARRARA S.p.A, Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark, Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A, SHP Group, MP Hygiene, Cominter Paper S.A., Grigeo AB, Georgia- Pacific LLC, Nova Tissue, The Procter and Gamble Company, Metsa Tissue among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide tissue towel market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The tissue towel is a piece of paper that is used to dry hands or to clean surfaces, including floors, windows, or other surfaces. As the towels are quick absorbing and offer benefits such as prevention and cleaning, they are also known as disposable paper towels because they are meant to be used only once, then discarded. Increasing awareness about health and hygiene is expected to drive the tissue towel market in the near future. Since tissue towels are more economical, less labor-intensive, and more sustainable than fold towels and box towels, they are expected to grow in popularity in the near future. Despite the fact that the tissue towels are disposable and intended for one use, they have greater efficiency as the absorbent materials used to manufacture them are disposable. With the growth in awareness, tissue towel demand is further increasing, and educational marketing and e-commerce are leading to the diversification of tissue towels on a variety of bases. The high demand for tissue towels in residential applications and the growing awareness about health and hygiene are the major factors driving the tissue towel market. A growing number of people are using tissue towels for outdoor activities and in new regions due to changing climatic conditions, as well as the high incidences of flu and common colds which increase paper towel demand.

Scope of Tissue Towel Market Report :

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Sofidel Group, WEPA Hygiene Products GmbH, CARTIERE CARRARA S.p.A, Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark, Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A, SHP Group, MP Hygiene, Cominter Paper S.A., Grigeo AB, Georgia- Pacific LLC, Nova Tissue, The Procter and Gamble Company, Metsa Tissue among others

Segmentation Analysis

Rolled tissue towels are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is folded paper towels, boxed tissue towels, rolled tissue towels and napkinn & luxury towels. The rolled tissue towels segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, roll towels are expected to hold the largest market share among product types. Roll towels are cheaper, less labor-intensive, and more sustainable than fold towels and box towels, so their growth is expected to be robust. Roll tissue towels are also environmentally friendly, as they do not require polybags.

Commercial is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is commercial and residential. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Customers' increasing concern for their health and hygiene is likely to be driving the increase in demand for tissue towels in the commercial sector, as people adjust to new, better lives and habits. In addition, the recent crisis has made personal hygiene mandatory, which has supported the tissue towel industry.

Online Retailers is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is Speciality Stores, Wholesalers/Distributors, Independent Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retailers, and Others. The online retailers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Through the use of various social media and e-commerce channels, online firms aspire to provide customers a variety of tissue towels. Such platforms are beneficial for both the seller and the consumer as the merchant obtains access to a big clientele and buyers can benefit from a range of discounts owing to different payment choices and coupons made available directly by the seller. These platforms also provide delivery on schedule and offer replacement services if the delivered item is below par.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the tissue towel market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. North America is expected to remain a key market for tissue towels, since the food and beverage industry is growing steadily in North America due to the stability of consumer spending. The rising awareness of food's importance to health, maintenance of hygiene and well-being has also led to consumers being more tentative, which boosting the market growth in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's tissue towel market size was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Including a global industrial hub and an expanding tourism industry, the country's demand for tissue towels is expected to increase by some 5% in the coming years.

China

China’s tissue towel market size was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

India

India's tissue towel market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030.

In response to consumers' growing preference for healthy living, tissue towel firms have expanded their product lines. This has led to the acquisition of smaller companies at lower prices, which is expected to boost the tissue towel market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness among the consumers about proper hygiene and increasing number of café’s, hotels and restaurants.

