Mesa Air Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

PHOENIX, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported first quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operating results.



Fiscal First Quarter Update:

Total operating revenues of $147.2 million

Pre-tax loss of $10.0 million, net loss of $9.1 million or $(0.25) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss 1 of $4.3 million or $(0.12) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss excludes a $3.7 million impairment related to intangible assets and $1.7 million related to investments in equity securities

As previously reported, closed on United Airlines, American Airlines, and aircraft-related transactions

Subsequent to quarter end, closed sale of 8 remaining CRJ-550s to United Airlines

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “The first quarter was an important one for Mesa, as we executed several key agreements that will materially enhance our operational and financial position and alleviate significant issues that we have faced. While block hour production continued to be challenged by the industry-wide pilot shortage during the quarter, we believe all the pieces are in place to begin restoring capacity across our fleets. We are preparing for the transition of our CRJ-900 operation to United next month. Our pilot pipeline continues to strengthen and pilot attrition has remained significantly lower since we have enhanced our payscales and expanded our participation in the Aviate program with United.”

Fiscal First Quarter Details:

Total operating revenues in Q1 2023 were $147.2 million, a decrease of $0.6 million (0.4%) from $147.8 million for Q1 2022. Contract revenue decreased $8.4 million, or 6.2%. These decreases were driven by lower block hours, offset by increased block-hour revenue for new pilot payscales. Mesa’s Q1 2023 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $5.3 million, versus the recognition of $4.2 million of previously deferred revenue in Q1 2022. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $18.8 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining terms of the contracts.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q1 2023 was $21.8 million, compared to $17.0 million in Q1 2022, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $25.9 million for Q1 2023, compared to $26.6 million in Q1 2022.

Mesa’s Q1 2023 results reflect a net loss of $9.1 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share for Q1 2022. Mesa’s Q1 2023 adjusted net loss1 was $4.3 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss1 of $9.3 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, in Q1 2022. The year over year increase in adjusted net income of $5.0 million was primarily due to increased block-hour revenue for new pilot payscales and lower maintenance, D&A, and aircraft rent expenses, partially offset by higher expenses for flight operations due to increased costs for training and employee wages.

Operationally, the Company ran a controllable completion factor of 99.4% for American and 99.9% for United during Q1 2023. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 97.7% for American and 98.3% for United during Q1 2022. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 97.9% for American and 99.2% for United during Q1 2023. This is compared to a total completion factor of 95.8% for American and 95.8% for United during Q1 2022.

For Q1 2023, 50% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 45% from American, 3% from DHL, and 2% from leases of aircraft to a third party.

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Mesa ended the quarter at $56.1 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $701.3 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines. This amount includes $64.2 million corresponding to the reclassification from operating lease to finance lease on 15 CRJ-900s. Additionally, we borrowed $25.5 million in the form of a term loan from United, of which $15 million is forgivable upon the meeting of certain performance criteria.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of December 31, 2022, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 158 aircraft with approximately 293 daily departures and 2,500 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc. and a flight service agreement with DHL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31 2022 2021 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $128,450 $136,894 Pass-through and other revenue 18,723 10,863 Total operating revenues 147,174 147,757 Operating expenses: Flight operations 58,320 47,598 Maintenance 48,287 58,981 Aircraft rent 4,083 9,586 General and administrative 13,988 12,578 Depreciation and amortization 15,203 21,028 Impairment of assets 3,719 — Other operating expenses 1,126 1,972 Total operating expenses 144,727 151,743 Operating income (loss) 2,447 (3,986 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (11,276 ) (7,930 ) Interest income 71 51 Loss on investments, net (1,679 ) (6,462 ) Other income (expense), net 417 (59 ) Total other expense, net (12,467 ) (14,400 ) Income (loss) before taxes (10,020 ) (18,386 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (930 ) (4,112 ) Net income (loss) $(9,090 ) $(14,274 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $(0.25 ) $(0.40 ) Diluted $(0.25 ) $(0.40 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 36,378 35,963 Diluted 36,378 35,963



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $56,077 $57,683 Restricted cash 3,343 3,342 Receivables, net 13,115 3,978 Expendable parts and supplies, net 25,509 26,715 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,953 6,616 Total current assets 101,997 98,334 Property and equipment, net 945,545 865,254 Intangible assets, net — 3,842 Lease and equipment deposits 1,781 6,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,896 43,090 Deferred heavy maintenance, net 10,311 9,707 Assets held for sale 73,000 73,000 Other assets 14,984 16,290 TOTAL ASSETS $1,159,514 $1,115,602 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $88,802 $97,218 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,204 385 Current maturities of operating leases 5,354 17,233 Accounts payable 51,257 59,386 Accrued compensation 9,097 11,255 Other accrued expenses 30,561 29,000 Total current liabilities 186,275 214,477 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 597,816 502,517 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 9,533 16,732 Deferred credits 2,869 3,082 Deferred income taxes 16,705 17,719 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 17,607 23,682 Other noncurrent liabilities 28,938 29,219 Total noncurrent liabilities 673,468 592,951 Total liabilities 859,743 807,428 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 36,378,550 (2023) and 36,376,897 (2022) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2023) and 4,899,497 (2021) warrants issued and outstanding 259,864 259,177 Retained earnings 39,907 48,997 Total stockholders' equity 299,771 308,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,159,514 $1,115,602



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31 2022 2021 Change Available seat miles (thousands) 1,175,745 2,104,621 -44.1 % Block hours 50,940 86,079 -40.8 % Average stage length (miles) 565 644 -12.3 % Departures 27,776 43,447 -36.1 % Passengers 1,746,376 2,693,468 -35.2 % Controllable completion factor* American 99.36 % 97.17 % 2.3 % United 99.96 % 98.33 % 1.7 % Total completion factor** American 97.85 % 95.76 % 2.2 % United 99.21 % 97.58 % 3.6 %

*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total completion factor includes all cancellations

1Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures

(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Income

(Loss)

Before

Taxes Income

Tax

(Expense)

/ Benefit Net

Income

(Loss) Net

Income

(Loss) per

Diluted

Share Income

(Loss)

Before

Taxes Income

Tax

(Expense)

/ Benefit Net

Income Net

Income per

Diluted

Share GAAP income (loss)



$(10,020



) $930



$(9,090



)



$(0.25



)



$(18,386



)



$4,112



$14,274



$(0.40



) Adjustments(1)(2) 5,398 (589 ) 3,313 $0.13 6,462 (1,470 ) 4,992 $0.14 Adjusted income (loss) (4,622 ) 341 (4,281 ) $(0.12 ) (11,924 ) 2,642 (9,282 ) $(0.26 ) Interest expense 11,276 7,930 Interest income (71 ) (51 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,203 21,028 Adjusted EBITDA 21,786 16,983 Aircraft rent 4,083 9,586 Adjusted EBITDAR $25,869 $26,569





(1) Includes adjustment for impairment charges of $3.7 million during our three months ended December 31, 2022, related to the intangible asset under the American CPA. (2) Includes losses resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities of $1.7 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

