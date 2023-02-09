Sunwing celebrates the 10th anniversary edition of its wedding publication, Wedding Vacations by Sunwing

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Returning for the 10th year, Sunwing launches its anniversary edition of Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, an artistic compilation of tips, tricks and destination insights for couples planning their upcoming weddings in the tropics.



Designer, television host and Creative Director extraordinaire, Amanda Aerin, graces the front page of this issue of Wedding Vacations by Sunwing where readers are given a behind-the-scenes look at her extravagant destination wedding experience in Mexico at Royalton Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino, including how she and her closest family and friends celebrated with Sunwing. From preparations with her team of destination wedding experts, both at home and in destination, to fun-filled family activities and moments from the big day, couples can see it all inside.

Rich with inspiration, wedding planning tips and informative articles, couples can enjoy a wealth of thoughtful content in this edition of Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, including:

Breathtaking destinations and resorts where couples can say “I do”

In-depth interviews with industry pros, including Sunwing Weddings’ expert consultants

Wedding-week swimwear picks with leading Canadian retail brand, la Vie en Rose

Style advice and Q&A with Smash + Tess Founder, Principal and CEO, Ashley Freeborn

Destination wedding trends, including lighting and decor, wedding favours, beat-the-heat bridal hairstyles and more

Eco-friendly ideas for a green destination wedding

VIP bachelor and bachelorette party ideas

Tales of a destination wedding photographer

Real Weddings features with past Sunwing couples

Stunning imagery and more!

Sunwing Weddings offers couples access to a team of expert destination wedding consultants with a wealth of experience planning weddings at top-rated resorts across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Couples that choose to book their big day with Sunwing Weddings can look forward to a variety of comprehensive wedding planning packages and award-winning inflight service on board Sunwing Airlines complete with the Wedding Couple Attire Care Program offering dedicated overhead storage reserved exclusively for the wedding couples’ dresses or suits and more.

For more destination wedding inspiration and to read this year’s 10th anniversary edition of Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, please visit https://brochures.sunwing.ca/en/2022/wedding-vacations/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92e9a717-acd7-4124-98e8-8dac5fa4e445