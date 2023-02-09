Tortilla Mix Market to Worth US$ 23.5 billion by 2033 | Industry to Rise at CAGR 6.7%: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data released by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global tortilla mix market is anticipated to reach US$ 23.5 billion by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033.



Tortillas, thin and round unleavened flatbread commonly used in Mexican cuisine, are made with either wheat or corn. The global tortilla mix market is growing rapidly due to its increasing consumption on the back of its high nutritional value. Tortilla mixes are widely used as a staple food by Hispanic people. However, tortillas are low in dietary fiber and can lead to health issues, causing some people to discontinue their consumption. Nevertheless, increasing consumption of tortillas as wraps is also driving their sales.

Growing demand for Mexican cuisines in several regions is creating opportunities for industry players. Tortilla manufacturers are focusing on producing whole-grain and low-fat tortillas to attract consumers. However, the expansion of the tortilla mix market may be hindered by the wide availability of more nutritious substitutes and a lack of awareness of the nutritional value of tortilla mixes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of tortilla mixes in Germany are anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for tortilla mixes around the world is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global tortilla mix market stands at a valuation of US$ 12.3 billion in 2023.

The market is estimated to reach US$ 23.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for tortilla mixes in Canada is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.



“Growing popularity of tortilla mixes is driven by increased awareness of their nutritional benefits and a rise in health-consciousness among the population,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Tortilla Mix Industry Research

By Product : Tostadas Taco Shells Corn Tortilla Mixes Flour Tortilla Mixes Tortilla Mix Chips

By Source : Corn Wheat

By Processing Type : Fresh Frozen

By Distribution Channel : Offline Online

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Report Attributes Details Tortilla Mix Market Size in 2023 US$ 12.3 Billion Estimated Market Value (2033) US$ 23.5 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.7% CAGR Market Growth Rate in Canada (2023 to 2033) 5.4% CAGR Market Growth Rate in Germany (2023 to 2033) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Competitive Landscape

Leading suppliers of tortilla mixes invest heavily in enhancing their supply chain management to ensure quality products. In addition, they comply with regulations to minimize their environmental impact and maintain quality control. Prominent tortilla mix manufacturers are leveraging strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and innovative product development to create growth opportunities.

Mission Foods established a manufacturing plant in suburban Indianapolis in August 2022 and aims to create 500 new jobs by the end of 2030.

In July 2022, Frito-Lay announced an investment of US$ 200 million to increase its production capacity for tortilla chips and Funyuns.

Key Companies Profiled

Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Ole Mexican Foods, Inc.

Grupo Liven, S.A.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Gruma SAB de CV

Catallia Mexican Foods

Azteca Foods, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tortilla mix market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (tostadas, taco shells, corn tortilla mixes, flour tortilla mixes, tortilla mix chips), source (corn, wheat), processing method (fresh, frozen), and distribution channel (offline, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

