Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association Announces the Economic Impact of Temecula Valley and Riverside County's Wine Industry

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside County wine and winegrape industry, driven largely by the Temecula Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA), and its associated businesses deliver a total economic impact of $2.7 billion in annual economic activity for Riverside County's economy, according to a new report commissioned by the Wine Institute and the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG).

Comprised of 93 vineyard and winery operations, and making up a portion of the larger South Coast AVA, Riverside County wineries and wine-related businesses generate 17,058 jobs and just over $956 million in annual wages and benefits.

Tourism to the region is strong, with 885,300 tourist visits to Riverside County wineries, over half of which are located in the Temecula Valley AVA. Annual tourism spending totals $487.4 million, a number that is substantially greater - in some cases four times so - than regions comparable in size and tasting room count.

"Wine Enthusiast named Temecula Valley one of the world's top wine destinations for good reason," said Krista Chaich, executive director of the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association. "As the center of Riverside County's wine industry, our nearly 50 wineries and wine-related businesses are not only a significant contributor to economic impact for the County but also a substantial provider of employment and career opportunities for the community and surrounding areas. And yet, despite these impressive numbers, Temecula Valley remains an approachable, welcoming Southern California wine region with true small-town heart."



RIVERSIDE COUNTY WINE & WINEGRAPE ECONOMIC IMPACT REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Employment: 17,058 California jobs

17,058 California jobs Economic Activity: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Wages & Benefits: $956.1 million

$956.1 million Tourism Visits: 885,300

885,300 Tourism Spending: $487.4 million in estimated wine visitor-related expenditures annually

$487.4 million in estimated wine visitor-related expenditures annually Annual Charitable Contributions from all California Counties Combined: $291.2 million

Statewide numbers and the full Riverside County report can be found here.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

Economic Impact of California Wine and Grapes on Riverside County 2022 measures the full economic impact of the wine and winegrape industries in terms of employment, wages, output, taxes, tourism spending and visits, and charitable giving. "California Wine & Winegrape Impact on Riverside County, California" was prepared by John Dunham & Associates. It uses a standard and widely used methodology, which includes direct, indirect, and induced economic impacts, to present the full picture. The IMPLAN model, initially developed by the U.S. Forest Service and the University of Minnesota (and now maintained by IMPLAN, Inc.), is used by many companies worldwide and government agencies such as the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Economic Research Service, and Federal Reserve Bank.

ABOUT TEMECULA VALLEY WINE COUNTRY

Located within a 60-minute drive from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and within 90 minutes of Los Angeles, Temecula Valley is widely recognized as Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. The popular wine destination is Southern California's largest wine producing region by volume.

The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) is a 501 (c) 6 nonprofit regional organization. The TVWA (TemeculaWines.org) is dedicated to promoting the making and growing of quality wine and wine grapes in the Temecula Valley A.V.A. (American Viticulture Area).

