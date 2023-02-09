Old National Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp is pleased to announce that it is a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third consecutive year, The index assesses the performance of public companies dedicated to gender equality and transparency. This year’s result reflects substantial progress across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

“We are honored to be named to the Bloomberg GEI because of what it represents about our culture and priorities,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Chief Culture and Social Responsibility Officer at Old National Bank. “As we grow in size, we know we have to strive to increase opportunity for all of our employees.”

Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Old National’s score was above average for GEI members, and the bank received particularly high marks for disclosure and creating an inclusive culture.

“Our score reflects a commitment to tangibly improving the working experience for our employees,” said Corliss Garner, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Old National Bank. “It’s gratifying to receive recognition for the changes we see in real-time.”

