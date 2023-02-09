ConnectWise integrates with OpenAI to solve complex problems and save time for MSPs

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced an integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the cutting-edge generative AI language model, with its remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools—ConnectWise Automate™ and ConnectWise RMM™.



“The explosive growth of artificial intelligence tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT present huge potential in the technology sector, particularly in use cases for MSPs,” said Raghu Bongula, chief technology officer, ConnectWise. “ConnectWise has long been a pioneer in building innovative solutions for MSPs, and we’ve been prototyping with AI for some time; our engineers love challenging tasks and finding new ways to solve problems for our partners. We had plans to bring AI to our RMM and the ConnectWise Asio™ platform later this year, but with OpenAI, this accelerated our launch plans. We’re excited to add this as a core capability within Asio.”

ConnectWise is the first software vendor in the MSP space to release an integration with OpenAI into its existing portfolio of solutions to enable its partners to solve complex problems for their end customers. ConnectWise’s use of AI technology will enable MSPs to automate customer ticketing and issue-tracking processes, leading to faster response times and improved customer service and engagement.

“Leveraging OpenAI’s advanced language processing capabilities within our Asio platform and ConnectWise’s remote monitoring and management tools, partners can quickly and easily write complex scripts, saving them time and resources,” said Ameer Karim, general manager and executive vice president, Unified Monitoring and Management, ConnectWise. “We are thrilled to announce this integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a true game-changer for the IT industry. We look forward to rolling this out to our partners starting this month and extending these AI capabilities to solve other use cases across additional ConnectWise solutions. These advanced AI solutions take our offering to a whole new level.”

Furthermore, this is Automate’s first integration into the Asio platform. The underlying power of Asio made rapid development and deployment of the ChatGPT integration possible. AI-driven analytics and insights will also provide MSPs with a better understanding of their customer's needs and preferences, allowing them to tailor their service offerings to meet their client demands, compete more effectively in the market, and expand their customer base. With ConnectWise’s AI-powered solutions, MSPs can provide a more comprehensive and reliable service offering, further positioning them as trusted partners for their clients.

ConnectWise is committed to continually improving its offerings and providing its partners with the latest technologies to enhance their businesses. For MSP partners interested in becoming an early adopter for ConnectWise Automate with OpenAI or to sign up to use future ConnectWise offerings with OpenAI integrated, please visit connectwise.com/platform/ai .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015