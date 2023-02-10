Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growing at 3.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 5.002 Million By 2030

BEIJING, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Size accounted for USD 3,581 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 5,002 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030.



The largest end-use industries for PAC include water treatment, textiles, paper production, and oil and gas drilling.

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share for poly aluminum chloride ,this is due to the high demand for water treatment in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also important markets for PAC.

Key players: Major players in the PAC market include Kemira, BASF, SNF Floerger, Solvay, Lanxess, AkzoNobel, and Shandong Polymer.

Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Overview

Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) is a versatile and cost-effective chemical compound widely used in a variety of applications such as water treatment, paper production, and oil drilling. PAC is produced by the reaction of aluminum hydroxide and hydrochloric acid, resulting in a coagulant that possesses a high charge density and can effectively remove impurities from water.

In the water treatment industry, Poly Aluminum Chloride is used to purify drinking water, wastewater, and industrial process water, by removing suspended solids, dissolved organic matter, and heavy metals. In paper production, PAC is employed as a retention aid and filler, helping to improve the formation and strength of the paper. In the O&G sector, PAC is utilized in drilling muds to increase stability and reduce the viscosity of drilling fluids.

The global Poly Aluminum Chloride market share is projected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for clean and safe water, rising awareness of environmental protection, and the growth of the paper industry. The market is highly fragmented, with a large number of regional and international players competing for market share. Companies are focusing on expanding their production capacities, improving their product quality, and exploring new applications to stay ahead of the competition.

Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Poly Aluminum Chloride Market

Growing demand for clean water: The increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water is driving the growth of the PAC market. PAC is widely used in water treatment to remove impurities and improve water quality.

Rising environmental awareness: Growing awareness of environmental protection and the need to reduce the discharge of effluent is driving the demand for PAC as a cost-effective solution for impurity removal.

Expansion of oil and gas drilling: The expansion of oil and gas drilling is driving the demand for PAC in drilling muds. PAC is used to increase stability and reduce the viscosity of drilling fluids.

Increasing investment in R&D: Companies are investing in research and development to develop new PAC products with enhanced performance and to explore new applications for PAC.

Growing demand for Poly Aluminum Chloride in industrial processes: The demand for PAC in industrial processes, such as wastewater treatment, is growing due to the need to reduce the discharge of effluent and improve the quality of process water.

Increasing use of Poly Aluminum Chloride in agriculture: PAC is increasingly being used in agriculture to improve water quality and reduce the impact of pollutants on crops.

Growing demand for PAC in personal care products: PAC is being used in the production of personal care products, such as shampoos and soaps, to improve the stability of the product and enhance its performance.



Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Dynamics

Increasing use of Poly Aluminum Chloride in food and beverage processing: PAC is being used in food and beverage processing to remove impurities and improve water quality.

Growing demand for Poly Aluminum Chloride in mining: The demand for PAC in the mining industry is growing due to its ability to remove impurities and improve water quality in the processing of minerals.

Growing demand for Poly Aluminum Chloride in power generation: The demand for PAC in power generation is growing due to its ability to remove impurities and improve the quality of process water in power plants.

Growing demand for Poly Aluminum Chloride in pharmaceuticals: The demand for PAC in the pharmaceutical industry is growing due to its ability to remove impurities and improve the quality of process water in the production of drugs.

Growing demand for PAC in textiles: The demand for PAC in the textiles industry is growing due to its ability to remove impurities and improve the quality of process water in the production of fabrics.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Poly Aluminum Chloride Market

Limited availability of Poly Aluminum Chloride production facilities: The limited availability of PAC production facilities can lead to supply chain disruptions and decreased market growth.

Rising environmental concerns: The use of Poly Aluminum Chloride can result in environmental concerns, such as the discharge of effluent and the release of toxic chemicals, which can limit market growth.

Technical barriers to adoption: Technical barriers to the adoption of Poly Aluminum Chloride, such as the difficulty of handling and disposing of the product, can limit market growth.

Fluctuations in demand: Fluctuations in demand for PAC can lead to price instability and reduced market growth.

Limited awareness of Poly Aluminum Chloride applications: Limited awareness of the applications of PAC can limit market growth.

Supply chain disruptions: Supply chain disruptions, such as the shortage of raw materials or transportation disruptions, can limit market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Basicity

High (above 83%)

Medium (50%-70%)

Low (below 10%)



End-User

O&G industry

Treatment of Water

Paper and Pulp

Textiles

Mining

Others

Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Overview by Region

North America is one of the leading regions in the Poly Aluminum Chloride market share, driven by the presence of well-established water treatment industries and the presence of large players in the market. The US has the largest market share in North America, driven by the growing demand for clean and safe drinking water, and the presence of a large number of paper mills. Canada is also a significant market in North America, driven by the growing demand for water treatment and paper production.

Europe has a significant Poly Aluminum Chloride market size, driven by the presence of well-established water treatment industries and the growing demand for clean water. The UK, Germany, and France are the leading markets in Europe, driven by the presence of a large number of paper mills and water treatment facilities. The growing demand for clean water and advancements in water treatment technology are driving the growth of the PAC market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific has the largest and fastest-growing Poly Aluminum Chloride market share, driven by the presence of large populations, growing industrialization, and increasing awareness of environmental protection. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific, driven by the growing demand for water treatment and paper production. India, Japan, and South Korea are also significant markets in Asia-Pacific, driven by the growing demand for clean water and the presence of well-established water treatment industries.

The Rest of the World has a significant Poly Aluminum Chloride market size, driven by the growing demand for water treatment and paper production in regions such as the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The growing demand for clean water and the presence of a large number of paper mills and water treatment facilities are driving the growth of the PAC market in the Rest of the World.

Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Key Players

The Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the PAC market include Kemira, Solvay, GEO, BASF SE, SNF Floerger, Nouryon, Sichuan Lomon, Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical, Longtime Chemical, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment, Anhui Wanyang, Haohua Honghe Chemical, Guizhou Yibang, Kaiping Shuangxin, Gantrade Corporation, Yixing Cleanwater Chemicals, Xinxiang Huaxing Chemical, Lvyuan Water Treatment, and Hangzhou Tianyi Environment Technology. These players are focused on expanding their market presence and increasing their market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

