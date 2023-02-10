Wirewound Variable Resistors Market Statistics, Size, and Share By 2030 - ReportInsights

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research report on the “Wirewound Variable Resistors Market” titled has recently published by Reports Insights, the market was worth USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach over USD 1.8 Billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Wirewound Variable Resistors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Precision Wirewound, and Power Wirewound), By Application (Current Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Potentiometers), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 – 2030.

A wirewound resistor is a type of electrical resistor that is made by winding a wire around a cylindrical core. The wire used for winding is made of materials such as nichrome, manganin, or constantan, and the core is made of materials such as ceramic, fiberglass, or metal. The wire and the core are encased in a housing, which provides protection and insulation for the wire. Such resistor is used to adjust or control electrical resistance in a circuit.



In a wirewound variable resistor, the resistance is adjusted by sliding a movable contact along the length of the wire. The position of the movable contact determines the amount of resistance in the circuit. As the contact is moved along the wire, it taps into different parts of the wire and creates a variable resistance path. This allows the resistance of the resistor to be adjusted over a wide range, making it a versatile component in various types of applications. Thus, wire wound resistor finds applications in all electronic equipment consisting of electronic circuits for current controls. Further, such resistors are largely used in telecommunication equipment, process control instruments, power equipment, testing and measuring instruments, and others for various functions such as current limiting, overload protection, on load, and others.

Moreover, market players have an opportunity to introduce product innovations to meet specified requirements for such resistors as per profile size dimension, resistance, and wattage. For instance, the Indian conglomerate, Mahindra ElectricMobility Limited, approached KWK resistors with a dedicated requirement in terms of power resistor with minimized profile size dimension for the usage in their electric vehicles. Such bulk order completion was expected to be delivered as per the request of the Government of Delhi. Thus, the market players offer wide range of wirewound resistors for the applications as series and limiting resistors, brake and chopper resistors, and as charging, discharging and damping resistors for controlling overload events.

Wirewound Variable Resistors Market Research Report Scope:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1.8 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 4.3% Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players Ohmite, TT Electronics, Riedon Inc., Precision Resistive Products, Inc., KWK Resistors, NTE electronics Inc., KRL Bantry Components Inc., Novotechnik US Inc., Voltronics, Inc., Jameco Electronics, Bourns By Type Precision Wirewound, And Power Wirewound By Applications Current Sensors (Defibrillators, ECG/EEG Machines, Smart Meters, Grid-Tied Renewable Energy Systems), Potentiometers (Telecommunication Base Systems, Audio Equipment, Inverters for Solar Energy, Automotive Ignition Systems, Cranes and Elevators, Others) Temperature Sensors (Electric Motors, Engine, Thermodilution Catheters, Others) Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Company Ranking and Market Share, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Asia-Pacific [China, India, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Western Asia]



Europe [Germany, Turkey, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland]



North America [United States, Mexico, Canada]

South America [Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Argentina, Chile]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, South Africa, North Africa]



Key Market Highlights

The global wirewound variable resistors market size is anticipated to surpass USD 1.8 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, wirewound variable resistors are separated based on type into precision wirewound, and power wirewound.

In the context of application, the market is separated into current sensors (defibrillators, ECG/EEG machines, smart meters, grid-tied renewable energy systems), potentiometers (telecommunication base systems, audio equipment, inverters for solar energy, automotive ignition systems, cranes and elevators, others) temperature sensors (electric motors, engine, thermodilution catheters, others).

The market is geographically segregated into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period. The factors such as rising rate of imports and exports across regions to meet the high demand for resistors in several industries along with increased expenditures by market players in terms of technology advancements in consumer electronics support the market growth.

Wirewound Variable Resistors Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the precision wirewound segment contributed largest shares to the market growth in 2021. The precision wirewound resistors are mainly used in equipment for audio frequency attenuation, bridge calibration and measurements due to a tolerance of around 0.1% or more accurately. Thus, such precision wirewound resistors find applications in mentioned equipment due to a temperature coefficient of resistance of over 5ppm/°C, which is comparatively superior to metal film resistors (over 25 ppm/°C).

Based on application, potentiometers segment is anticipated to contribute significant shares to the market growth during the forecast period. The potentiometers find various applications in audio equipment for adjustment of volume and tone levels in amplifiers, speakers and other audio equipment. Further, such potentiometers are also anticipated to witness an increased demand in instrumentation such as voltmeters, thermometers, and pressure gauges to adjust the sensitivity of the readings.

Based on region, Asia Pacific contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2021 in terms of value and volume. The large presence of the manufacturing facilities, especially consumer electronics supports the wirewound variable resistors market demand in Asia Pacific region. Further, the rising demand for energy-efficient systems in this region also resulted in the increased usage of such resistors for controlling the power consumption of such systems.

Recent Developments

In April 2020, TT Electronics expanded its offerings of variable resistors by providing the professional audio industry with multiple options.

In October 2020, TT Electronics created a brand-new line of ultra-low profile slim resistor products in response to a growing demand in the market in terms of consumer electronics.

In January 2021, TT Electronics ended production of its RB Series Vitreous Enameled Wirewound Resistors due to a decrease in sales and demand, as it was no longer economically feasible to continue manufacturing.

In April 2022, TT Electronics launched its latest product line under the WHS-UL high surge fusible resistor portfolio. This new series of flameproof wirewound resistors provides both high surge tolerance and steady line voltage fusing.

List of Major Wirewound Variable Resistors Market Players



The market research report provides a detailed evaluation of vital parameters such as SWOT analysis, segmental estimation, and regional evaluation to get an inclusive outlook of recent market landscape. Also, market players adopt several business strategies, product innovations, and collaborations to maintain a competitive market position. Listed are key players comprising the market circumstances—

TT Electronics

Riedon Inc.

Honeywell Inc.

Precision Resistive Products, Inc.

KWK Resistors

NTE electronics Inc.

KRL Bantry Components Inc.

Novotechnik US Inc.

Voltronics, Inc.

Jameco Electronics

Bourns Inc.

Global Wirewound Variable Resistorss Market Segmentation:

By Type Precision Wirewound Power Wirewound

By Application Current Sensors Defibrillators ECG/EEG Machines Smart Meters Grid-Tied Renewable Energy Systems Potentiometers Telecommunication Base Systems Audio Equipment Inverters for Solar Energy Automotive Ignition Systems Cranes and Elevators Others Temperature Sensors Electric Motors Engine Thermodilution Catheters Others



