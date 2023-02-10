Passing of Chief Financial Officer – Mr Neil Kaplan

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: “Allkem,” the Company”) advises with great sadness that Chief Financial Officer, Mr Neil Kaplan has passed away after a short illness.



Deputy Chief Financial Officer Mr Christian Cortes has accepted the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect whilst a replacement for Mr Kaplan is identified.

Mr Martín Pérez de Solay commented, “Neil was an outstanding Chief Financial Officer, originally for Orocobre Limited and subsequently for Allkem. In his more than 10 years of service to the Company he was a respected leader and valued colleague who played a key role in every significant initiative undertaken by the Company, including the merger between Orocobre and Galaxy in 2021. We will all miss Neil greatly and wish to express our sincere condolences to his wife and family."

“Christian Cortes worked closely with Neil and his team since moving into the Deputy CFO role mid-last year. Christian will ensure a seamless transition of the Company’s finance functions whilst we undertake a search for a new CFO.”

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.