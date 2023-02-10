Sustained commercial performance and solid EBITDAaL growth in 2022

Press release
Financial information for the second semester and full year 2022
|H2 Operational Highlights
|Orange Belgium: key operating figures
|H2 2021
|H2 2022
|change
|Mobile postpaid customer base (in ‘000)
|2 743
|2 811
|2.5%
|Net adds (in ‘000)
|61
|36
|-41.1%
|Mobile only postpaid ARPO (€ per month)
|20.2
|21.1
|4.4%
|Cable customer base (in ‘000)
|394
|443
|12.4%
|Net adds (in ‘000)
|29
|26
|-7.9%
|B2C convergent ARPO (€ per month)
|72.9
|74.4
|2.2%
|H2 Financial Highlights
|Orange Belgium Group: key financial figures
|in €m
|H2 2021
|H2 2022
|change
|FY 2021
|FY 2022
|change
|Revenues
|707.6
|713.9
|0.9%
|1 363.5
|1 391.2
|2.0%
|Retail service revenues
|484.3
|519.0
|7.2%
|945.1
|1 009.5
|6.8%
|EBITDAaL
|191.8
|206.9
|7.8%
|353.0
|373.7
|5.9%
|margin as % of revenues
|27.1%
|29.0%
|187 bp
|25.9%
|26.9%
|97 bp
|eCapex1
|-122.8
|-134.0
|9.1%
|-204.1
|-220.0
|7.8%
|Operating cash flow2
|69.0
|72.9
|5.6%
|148.9
|153.7
|3.2%
|Net financial debt
|69.5
|190.7
|69.5
|190.7
- eCapex excluding licence fees. In 2022 Orange Belgium capitalized €253.6 million
- Operating cash flow defined as EBITDAaL – eCapex excluding licence fees.
Xavier Pichon, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
We can be satisfied with our performance, both commercially and financially. Despite the slowdown of the market, our customer base continues to grow, especially when it comes to convergence. Consequently, both our revenues and margins have increased. We also launched new innovative products, which have enabled us to strengthen our new market positioning.
From a societal perspective, the Orange Digital Center and the Orange Belgium Fund have already enabled us to provide real assistance to partners active in digital inclusion.
2022 has also been a pivotal year with some strategic steps that have been passed. The recent agreements we have signed with Telenet and the upcoming closing of the VOO transaction, in combination with the investments we are making in state-of-the-art technology on our mobile network, are the key enablers to execute our Orange Ahead convergent nationwide multigigabit strategy.
Antoine Chouc, Chief Financial Officer, stated:
In 2022 we achieved 2% growth in our total revenues, in line with our guidance. This was mainly driven by our retail service revenues which increased by 6.8% over the year thanks to solid commercial performance and our segmented and value marketing approach.
Our EBITDAaL increased by 5.9% over the year. In addition to our service revenues growth, this was made possible by effective cost management, despite the energy crisis and high inflation. We therefore slightly exceeded our guidance.
Our eCapex has reached total amount of €220m, in line with our guidance.
2023 will be a challenging year, given some headwinds mainly in a difficult macro-economic context. The inflation seen in 2022 has led to an important indexation on labour costs and energy prices will reach an all-time high. Thus for our guidance we foresee single digit revenue growth, EBITDAaL between €360m and €375m, while eCapex will be within the range of €210m and €230m.
