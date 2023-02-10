Lithuania-Based Alpha X Exchange Now Offers Innovative Products with a Focus on Individuals, Businesses and Ecosystems

Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha X Exchange UAB, founded and registered in Lithuania on the 20th of July 2022 with an objective of building an exchange for everyone who believes in cryptocurrencies to come together to interact and benefits from this ideology, be it individuals or businesses, connecting people all around the world, now offers innovative products including industry-first volatility products and leveraged tokens. The company strives to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.

Since there is an overwhelming popularity of leveraging data to optimize data-driven decisions, Alpha X Exchange takes advantage of the enormous opportunities that characterises cryptocurrency and the benefits of its propriety algorithm. The desire to educate, support and strive to see investors succeed in their goals are some of the approaches to businesses adopted by Alpha X Exchange, with these approaches built around four key objectives, as stated by one of the senior executives.

"We strive to ensure a sustainable high return-on-investment with a very low risk despite market conditions, while also inculcating skills, knowledge, relationships and attitude dedicated to establishing strength. We are committed to diligently approaching all work situations with integrity and commitment to duty. We are also open to new ideas, products, structures and markets with the hope of creating unique and innovative products to the market", told the executive, while also adding that the crypto business-friendly environment of Lithuania serves as a growth catalyst.

"Lithuania and particularly its capital Vilnius has become a new centre for fintech companies focused on international financial markets. Lithuania’s legislation is more conducive to crypto activities. Due to the stable and strong economy, an entrepreneurial-friendly environment of this state encourages foreign investors to register a company in Lithuania. FinTech is gaining momentum with interests in the hearts of many of late, particularly investors. The astronomical growth in FinTech aligns with the fact that the integration of technology with financial services is the need of the hour. Our technologies do not only offer services but solidify the customer experience as well", he added.

Alpha X Exchange possesses an ardent focus on social trading, user experience and knowledge sharing. The exchange is built with utmost security in mind, simplicity and functionality. It is a tool well equipped with features and functions designed for both experts and novice investors.

New investors in Alpha X platform are allowed to enter the highly lucrative crypto assets market with reduced risk and also reward expert investors with tokens from their followers after offering value-added services to their follower base.





