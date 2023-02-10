BOUYGUES: Bouygues Telecom disputes the Commercial Court's ruling of 9 February 2023 and is appealing

French English

Bouygues Telecom disputes the Commercial Court's ruling of

9 February 2023 and is appealing

Paris, 10 February 2023 The Paris Commercial Court has handed down a ruling that is part of a series of disputes brought by Free Mobile against its competitors and their so-called "subsidised" smartphone plus mobile plan bundled offers. This case between Free Mobile and Bouygues Telecom relates to former Bouygues Telecom offers.

The ruling orders Bouygues Telecom to pay Free Mobile €308 million in damages, and states that there must be "immediate execution of the judgement", which Bouygues Telecom believes is incorrect given the proceedings were initiated before 1 January 2020. Bouygues Telecom disputes this ruling in the strongest possible terms and considers that its bundled offers are legal. Bouygues Telecom believes that it has always acted in strict compliance with the law and for the benefit of its customers.

No provisions were booked in the latest accounts closed by Bouygues Telecom (at 30 September 2022). This judgment is not definitive and Bouygues Telecom is appealing the case before the Paris Court of Appeal.

