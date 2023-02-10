JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes year-end report for 2022

Swedish English

Växjö, Sweden, 10 February 2023 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its year-end report for 2022 today.



2022 was another record year for JLT with new turnover record – despite challenges like the global component shortage. Highlights during the year include the launch of JLT Insights™ a software that enables both the efficiency of the customer's operations and the use of JLT computers in warehouse operations.

Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers, says: “I am proud of what we have accomplished in 2022, a record year despite the many challenges in our world. Thanks to our proactive and persistent work to ensure component supply during the global component shortage that marked 2022 and an admirable effort by every colleague at JLT, we set a new turnover record.”

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 165.7 (173.5)

Net sales MSEK 167.2 (136.2)

Operating profit MSEK 6.3 (9.5)

Profit after taxes MSEK 5.3 (7.3)

Dividend SEK 0.20 (0.27)





The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 pm CET on Friday, February 10, 2023.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

