Enefit Green production data – January 2023

Enefit Green produced 139.9 GWh of electricity in January, which is 3.4% less than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly influenced by the lower production in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms.

The average wind speeds in January were 7.1 m/s and 7.4 m/s, respectively in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (in January 2022, the measured average wind speeds were 7.7 m/s and 8.6 m/s, respectively).

"Our electricity production volumes are driven a lot by weather. January’s results slightly trailed last year’s results, but were at best level in terms of last 12 months," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.

The electricity and heat energy production of the cogeneration segment was relatively stable, decreasing by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively compared to the previous year.

Pellet production increased by 7.6% in January 2023 compared to a year earlier to 13.7 thousand tons.





January 2023 January 2022 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 83.5 87.0 -4.0% Lithuania 52.2 53.7 -2.7% Latvia 3.9 3.9 1.2% Poland 0.2 0.4 -33.5% Total 139.9 144.9 -3.4% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 121.9 126.7 -3.8% Cogeneration 17.6 17.6 -0.2% Solar 0.3 0.4 -26.8% Other 0.1 0.1 30.7% Total 139.9 144.9 -3.4% Heat energy, GWh 61.2 61.5 -0.3% Pellets, th t 13.7 12.7 7.6%





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.