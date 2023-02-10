The Global Feminine Hygiene (disposable sanitary pad, reusable pad, tampons, menstrual cup, panty liner, internal cleansers & sprays, disposable razor & blades) Market to Surpass USD 58 Billion by 2027: Bonafide Research

Clifton, New Jersey, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The change in female buying patterns, e-commerce penetration, influence through social media platforms, endorsements by famous celebrities, government programs, and non-governmental programs have all led to the emergence of feminine hygiene. UNICEF and UNESCO initiatives on feminine hygiene products in developing countries have also contributed to the growth of the market. Efforts in remote areas to overcome the prevalent social stigma by lingering around period talks and healthy practices have been somewhat successful. Some of the other factors driving this market include an improved distribution channel, lowering costs of sanitary pads, and free distribution of sanitary pads in government schools and hospitals. Many corporate offices have recently proposed paid period leaves for female employees in addition to sanitary pad vending machines.

Key Takeaways:



China, the leading country in the feminine hygiene market, is expected to reach a revenue of USD 13.55 billion by 2023.

With sustainable environmental practices, reusable and washable pantyliners will see increased adoption in the future at a CAGR of 17.06%.

The disposal sanitary pad and pantyliners together generated USD 27.90 billion from the total feminine hygiene market in 2021.

Global intimate care (internal cleansers & sprays and disposable razors & blades) are becoming widely used products to overcome foul smells and improve vaginal hygiene care with USD 2.28 Billion in revenue in 2021.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to be growing fastest over the forecast period to attain revenues worth USD 4.35 Billion by 2027.

The Pharmacy store hold close to 53% market share in 2021 and online sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period.

Get a free sample report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/210419911/global-feminine-hygiene-market

Female hygiene care products of intimate care are contributing close to 6% of the global market which is expected to have the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is due to increased hygiene concerns and safety from other diseases related to infection. North America and Europe together contribute more than 45% of the total sales of intimate care. Intimate care is one of the most important parts of self-care that is not given due attention. Women have intricate internal plumbing systems and go through many complex cycles, including the menstrual cycle. Poor cleaning habits, razor bumps, bacteria/yeast formation, urinary tract infections, and itching can cause infection. Using soaps can be counterproductive for personal care because some soap washes away the good bacteria and affects the pH balance in the genitals. Feminine hygiene care products like cleansers and sprays help maintain pH balance, prevent infections, prevent bad odor, and relieve itchiness.

The pantyliner segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.73%. Reusable cloth panty liners are available in a range of different colors, sizes, materials, patterns, and absorbencies. They can be washed regularly and reused for a few years. The rise in stress levels and the number of women working has resulted in an increase in the number of women experiencing unusual vaginal discharge. This has resulted in an increase in the use of panty liners in western countries, with Europe leading the way with a 28.86% market share. However, it has low penetration in the MEA region, with a share of around 3.90%.

A sanitary pad vending machine is an automatic self-service machine used for dispensing sanitary pads. It is critical to replace pads at the appropriate intervals to avoid reproductive tract infections (RTI), which can lead to infertility. A change in feminine hygiene can be successful through the appropriate placement of sanitary vending machines. It greatly reduces the pressure on women and girls seeking a napkin in common places like railway stations, offices, schools, or other public places.

Menstrual cups are considered more hygienic than pads or tampons, as they help prevent odor and hold more blood. However, they may be messier and harder to insert and remove. These cups have variable price points and, thus, low penetration into feminine hygiene, with the lowest share of around 3% in 2021. Additionally, the cups require to be cleaned in a particular manner, which creates more hassle for today’s working women. If not cleaned properly, it may lead to toxic shock syndrome, which is also caused by tampons.

To access the complete report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/210419911/global-feminine-hygiene-market

Opportunities lie in the manufacturing of organic pads with biodegradable materials.

Regenerative is the new eco-friendly economy, rather than being only organic in nature. That is 100% plastic-free, natural fibers only, fully biodegradable, with no bleach, no dyes, non-GMO, and no glyphosate or dioxins. Organic products are gaining traction in the market due to the rising cases of female allergies and irritation caused by synthetic and carcinogenic materials. Whereas, eco-friendly feminine hygiene products are made of natural fibers like banana fiber, corn starch, water hyacinth, organic cotton, bamboo, and hemp which are reusable and sustainable alternatives. Further, to save the ecological balance of the environment, females now turn toward biodegradable materials.

Disposal of feminine hygiene products prevails as a challenging factor.

On average, a woman trashes about 150 kg of non-biodegradable waste into the environment each year. It can take 500-800 years for a regular sanitary pad to degrade. Tampon applicators can take over 20 years to break down in marine environments and can be ingested by animals, causing health complications or death. The use of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of these products has negative health consequences. The improper disposal of these products can clog drains and lead to the accumulation of massive amounts of global waste.

Restraints

Gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, poverty, a lack of female hygiene education, and a lack of basic services like toilets and sanitary products all lead to poor menstrual health and hygiene needs that go unnoticed. According to the World Bank, on any given day, more than 300 million women worldwide are menstruating. In total, an estimated 500 million people lack access to menstrual products and adequate facilities for menstrual hygiene management (MHM).

Competitive landscape

The feminine hygiene market has become immensely competitive in terms of marketing to seek consumer attention. To overcome this, huge sums are invested in unique marketing strategies. Also, with continuous research and development, they focus on introducing innovative and organic products that are comfortable, scented, and absorb better. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing low-cost products and focusing on product diversification to expand their consumer base.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/customize/210419911/global-feminine-hygiene-market

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition

4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

5. Global Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Region

5.2.2. By Country

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Product

5.2.5. By Type

5.2.6. By Sales Channel

6. North America Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Country

6.2.2. By Product

6.2.3. By Type

6.2.4. By Sales Channel

6.3. US Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Product

6.3.2.2. By Type

6.3.2.3. By Sales Channel

TOC Continued…

Recent Developments:

Recent Developments:

In Oct-2022, in conjunction with World Menopause Day on October 18, the hygiene and health company Essity is launching a new product area and the new product brand Issviva for women+ experiencing menopause – aimed at raising awareness and breaking the taboo surrounding this transition that impacts millions of women around the world.

In Oct 2022, CVS Health (American healthcare company that owns CVS Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain; CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager; and Aetna, a health insurance provider, among many other brands) announced that it will lower the prices of its brand of menstrual products by 25% in 12 states that tax tampons, pads, and similar items.

In August 2022, Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, collaborated with Essity and Dow to create new, recyclable secondary packaging for Essity’s feminine care products, using renewable materials and post-consumer recycled content that reduces the use of fossil-based materials.

In May 2022, the WHO, in collaboration with a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, called upon countries to redouble efforts to strengthen menstrual hygiene measures in schools.

Trace Femcare announced regenerative and biodegradable tampons to disrupt the period care category, made from cotton and hemp that are climate-friendly.

SOS, the Boston-based company that is redefining wellness through a fast-growing network of smart vending machines, has announced its exclusive partnership on clean period care, intimate care, and skincare with Rael (360 Holistic Feminine and Beauty Company).

In September 2021, LastObject, a Denmark-based manufacturing company that sells reusable hygiene and skin-care products, announced the launch of its new reusable sanitary towel known as LastPad. It is aimed at reducing waste caused by the disposal of sanitary pads and napkins, which are solely designed for sustainable and reuse purposes.

Essity agreed to buy about 44 percent of Colombian hygiene company Productos Familia SA and the company has made Libresse V-Cup, a reusable menstrual cup, available in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

To buy the research report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/buy-now/210419911

Related Reports:

In the report, “Global Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2027” published by Bonafide Research, the market stood at around USD 79 billion, which is anticipated to reach nearly USD 108 billion over the forecast period. Further, the market is projected to grow at more than 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns represent a key factor driving the demand for biodegradable diapers. Biodegradable diapers are made from organic fibers such as cotton, bamboo, starch, etc. These are eco-friendly in nature and safe for babies as they are chemical-free. The demand for biodegradable diapers will drive the overall diaper market in the coming years. More trends in the market are believed to grow the diaper market during the forecasted period, which may include continuous research and development (R&D) activities, an increased focus on ingredient transparency, and smart diapers.

In the report, “Global Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook, 2027” published by Bonafide Research, the market stood at around USD 13 billion in 2021, which is projected to reach nearly USD 19 billion during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. Feminine hygiene wipes are new entrants in the market, and their benefits for improving quality of life are well recognized by women who use them for hygiene and convenience. Different companies are trying to gain market share in this segment by introducing new and thorough innovations and approaches such as alcohol-free and biodegradable products to easily remove makeup and hydrate skin. Furthermore, new and creative wipes such as flavored wipes, personal hygiene, pre-moistened facial cleansing, disinfection, and smoking wipes are being introduced, which is projected to drive the personal care wipes market forward. An increase in the infant population is another factor driving the widespread use of personal care wipes to clean off babies' intimate areas and keep them fresh and clean.

According to the research report, “Global Nonwoven Fabric market Outlook, 2027” published by Bonafide Research, the market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Disposable Non-wovens include one-time-use products such as diapers, medical dressings, household wipes, and disposable protective clothing. The traditional plastic bags have been replaced by new fabric tote bags, which have also replaced plastic bottles. Due to the easy availability of nonwoven fabrics, buildings are now being constructed with nonwoven fabric instead of polyurethane foam. The majority of the production of these nonwoven fabrics takes place in the Asia-Pacific region, with more concentration in India, South Korea, and China. Contrary to plastic, this material can be recycled, which makes it less hazardous to the environment. Nonwoven fabrics are most commonly used in the automotive and textile industries.

According to Bonafide Research's India Tissues and Wipes Market Outlook, 2027-2028, the market will grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, with a market size of more than INR 3000 crore. In the current scenario, the paper napkin segment is generating the largest revenue within the tissue paper market. Institutional consumers are contributing to the majority of sales of tissue papers. In the wipes market, baby wipes products have shown immense growth, while personal hygiene wipes such as facial wipes, feminine wipes, etc. are at an early stage. According to the report, the tissue paper market receives the highest demand from institutional consumers such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and other commercial buildings. Domestic companies are also moving into these lucrative categories, which are also getting competition from private-label brands.

In the India Diaper (Baby and Adult) Market Outlook, 2027–2028, published by Bonafide Research, the market has grown with a CAGR of more than 20% during the historic time period. The diaper market largely consists of baby diapers in India, with more than 95% volume share, whereas adult diapers have just started to foray into the mainstream market. Awareness is increasing through media campaigns about the different diaper brands and the benefits of using disposable diapers over cloth versions. The rising prevalence of functional and cognitive impairment, constipation, and urinary tract infection (UTI) is fuelling product demand for products that maintain adequate hygiene and prevent infections and allergies. Moreover, the launch of variants with aloe vera gel and other skin-friendly compounds and inner linings to prevent rashes is providing thrust to the market's growth.

The report, India Sanitary Napkin, Pad, Tampon, and Panty Liners Market Outlook, 2027-2028, provides a comprehensive analysis of the Indian sanitary napkin industry. In recent years, India has seen a significant increase in the sale of sanitary napkins. The continuous improvement of literacy rates, the enhancement of consumers’ safety, sanitary consciousness, extended lifespan, and improvements in conditions in rural areas have all created opportunities for the expansion of the sanitary napkin market. The industry is set to see a substantial rise, with many start-ups providing affordable sanitary napkins, especially to underprivileged and rural women in India. Economic instability, gender bias, improper sanitation facilities, and superstitions have continued to affect the sanitary pad market in India.

India Personal Wash Market Outlook, 2027–2028, published by Bonafide Research, gives insights into the personal wash market in India. The rising health concerns, growing popularity of hygiene products, increasing number of product launches, and demand from middle-class consumers, sanitation awareness, and campaigns like "Swachh Bharat" have given a boost to the personal wash market in India. The bath and shower market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in the next five years. Hindustan Unilever, Wipro Consumer Care, and Godrej Consumer Products are some of the major companies operating in this market.

Contact us:

Steven Thomas - Sales & Marketing Manager

E-mail: sales@bonafideresearch.com

Asia-Pacific: +91 7878231309

Europe: +44 20 8089 0049

North America: +1 201 793 8545

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us:

Bonafide Research is the fastest-growing global market research and consulting company, providing syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services to a range of verticals. They have worked closely with a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises, helping them track the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. Bonafide Research has a strong base of analysts and consultants from assorted areas of expertise who track the latest economic, demographic, trade, and market data globally and help clients make informed business decisions. They periodically update their market research studies to ensure that their clients get the most recent, relevant, actionable, and valuable information for strategy development and to extract tangible results.



In September 2021, LastObject, a Denmark-based manufacturing company that sells reusable hygiene and skin-care products, announced the launch of its new reusable sanitary towel known as LastPad. It is aimed at reducing waste caused by the disposal of sanitary pads and napkins, which are solely designed for sustainable and reuse purposes.



In Oct 2022, CVS Health (American healthcare company that owns CVS Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain; CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager; and Aetna, a health insurance provider, among many other brands) announced that it will lower the prices of its brand of menstrual products by 25% in 12 states that tax tampons, pads and similar items.



Oct-2022 - In conjunction with World Menopause Day on October 18, the hygiene and health company Essity is launching a new product area and the new product brand Issviva for women+ experiencing menopause – aimed at raising awareness and breaking the taboo surrounding this transition that impacts millions of women around the world.

