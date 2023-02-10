Study Reveals Which Ottawa Neighbourhoods Were Winners & Losers in 2022

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrosse Real Estate Group ran a study to analyze the data of real estate sales in 2022 to find out which neighbours gained the most value in 2022 and which ones were the biggest losers.

The study analyzed all of the sales that the Labrosse Real Estate Group made in 2022 in combination with all the sales data found in the MLS real estate database.

Top Performers: A Look at the Neighborhoods with the Highest Gains

Labrosse Real Estate’s study found that amongst all the neighbourhoods in the greater Ottawa area, Carp had the most significant increase in average home value. With a mega gain of 15.20% compared to the average of -0.40%. Perth & Carleton Place comes in a close second place with a massive gain of 14.40%. Rockland & Casselman come in third place with an impressive gain of 12.50%.

All these numbers are impressive, considering most areas of Ottawa came near breaking even with an average of -0.40%

Neighbourhood Struggling in the Market: A Look at the Largest Declines

Two areas have losses. Among all neighbourhoods in the greater Ottawa area, Manotick had the most significant loss, with a 4.2% decrease in home value. Alexandria has the only other loss, with only a 0.5% loss.

Study: Comprehensive Analysis of All Neighborhoods

Arnprior

The average sales price in Arnprior for all of 2022 is $557,935, compared to the 2021 average sale price of $523,747, resulting in a gain of 6.40%. This suggests that the real estate market in Arnprior may be performing well and experiencing an increase in home values.



Almonte

The average sales price in Almonte, Ontario, for all of 2022 is $684,500, compared to the 2021 average sale price of $624,000, resulting in a beautiful gain of 9.60%. This suggests that the real estate market in Almonte may be performing above average in terms of home values.

Carleton Place & Perth

The average sales price in Carleton Place for all of 2022 is $643,000, compared to the 2021 average sale price of $562,000, resulting in a significant gain of 14.40%.

Westport

The average sales price in Westport for all of 2022 is $627,500, compared to the 2021 average sale price of $577,500, resulting in a modest gain of 8.70%.

Prescott & Kemptville

The average sales price in Prescott & Kemptville for all of 2022 is $592,000, compared to the 2021 average sale price of $546,200, resulting in a gain of 8.4%.

Winchester & Morrisburg

The average sales price in the Winchester & Morrisburg area for all of 2022 is $499,000, compared to the previous year's 2021 average sale price of $460,000, resulting in a modest gain of 8.40%.

Alexandria

The average sales price in Alexandria, Ontario, for all of 2022 is $466,000 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $468,500, resulting in a slight loss of only -0.50%.

Casselman, Rockland & Hawkesbury

The average sales price in Casselman, Rockland & Hawkesbury areas for all of 2022 is $595,000 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $529,000, resulting in a nice gain of 12.50%.

Metcalfe

The average sales price in Metcalfe, Ontario, for all of 2022 is $932,500 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $889,000, resulting in a gain of 4.90%.

Manotick

The average sales price in Manotick for all of 2022 is $1,067,000 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $1,114,000, resulting in a loss of -4.60%.

Stittsville

The average sales price in Stittsville, Ontario, for all of 2022 is $833,000 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $778,500, resulting in a modest gain of 7.00%.

Carp

The average sales price in Carp, Ontario, for all of 2022 is $932,300 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $809,000, resulting in an impressive gain of 15.20%. As a result, Carp is the winner of the greater Ottawa area in terms of home value increases.

Nepean & Kanata

The average sales price in westside (Nepean & Kanata) for all of 2022 is $729,000 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $681,500, resulting in a nice gain of 7.90%.

Ottawa Centertown

The average sales price in the Ottawa Centretown region for all of 2022 is $698,500 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $658,700, resulting in an above-average gain of 5.60%.

Orleans

The average sales price in Orleans, Ontario (east side of Ottawa) for all of 2022 is $645,000 compared to the 2021 average sale price of $600,000, resulting in a lovely gain of 7.10%.

