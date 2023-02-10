SATO Corporation´s Financial Statements and the Annual Report 2022 published

English Finnish

SATO Corporation has today published Financial Statements and the Annual Report 2022 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement 2022.

The Annual Report contains the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements 2022. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The publications are attached to this release and the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. The publications are also found at the company website, www.sato.fi.

Additional information

CEO Antti Aarnio, tel. +358 201 34 4200

CFO Markku Honkasalo, tel. +358 201 34 4226

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.



SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.



In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi

