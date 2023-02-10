Energy Efficient Windows Market Size Worth $25.2 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy efficient windows market was estimated at around USD 11.65 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 8.9% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 25.2 billion by 2030.

Using artificial heating and cooling less frequently in a building or home is made possible by energy-efficient windows. Three main parts make up these windows: the glass or glazing, the frame, and any additional hardware. Both heat damage and heat gain from the outside atmosphere are effectively prevented by these components. thereby reducing the building's and home's energy use. The energy efficiency of windows is governed by two main variables. These include the solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC), which calculates how much solar heat is let in through the window, and the U-factor, which calculates how well the window insulates. The National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) in the United States certifies every energy-efficient window product based on SHGC and U-factor, entitling it to the Energy Star Rating.



Growth Factors



The main driver propelling the expansion of the global market for energy-efficient windows is an increase in construction around the globe, together with the adoption of green buildings and a rise in demand for energy-efficient building infrastructure. Administration programs including energy efficient building, zero energy building, and others are supporting the global construction industry's huge expansion across the globe. For instance, the United States government has established a new energy standard called "Energy Star" that directs implementation in the direction of reducing power use. Lighting, refrigeration, space cooling, space heating, ventilation, and water heating account for the bulk of a building's use. To decrease carbon footprints, the government has established financial incentives for energy-efficient windows. As a result, Energy Star contributes significantly to over 80% of total window sales. The strong regional demand for construction will be pushed by positive infrastructure spending indicators throughout Asia Pacific. Additionally, the projected period should shift toward these goods to lower consumption rates, particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific due to the regulatory environment, which has established rigorous regulations and terms for energy preservation.



Additionally, the need for energy-efficient gadgets is promoted by increased electricity demand caused by a gradual increase in population as well as greater dependence on electric devices, artificial air conditioning, and others. Governments have been directed to establish legislation for reducing the carbon footprint of households due to the increased awareness about environmental sustainability brought on by the global recognition of climate change. Governments frequently provide various incentives for the replacement of obsolete windows and heaters, which reduce energy waste, in order to achieve these objectives. Such encouragement raises the demand for energy-efficient windows as a replacement for outdated windows, which in turn propels the market's expansion.



Additionally, the necessity for air conditioning and heating systems in residential and commercial buildings has been driven by customers' higher living standards and the dramatic temperature variations across different zones. For instance, air conditioning is present in more than 90% of Greek homes. Increased cooling calls for more energy, which leads to greenhouse gas emissions. As a result of these goods' ability to regulate room temperature, emissions will drop, and power consumption will go down.



Segmental Overview



The market for energy efficient windows market is fragmented into the type and application. The type predicts that the double-glazing segment will grow at the fastest rate. This market segment is growing as a result of the rising demand for homes and non-residential properties. Both new construction and remodeling projects employ these windows. Double-glazed windows significantly reduce heat loss and promote energy conservation, which helps double-glazed in the market for energy-efficient windows.



Throughout the projected period, residential segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. This market's expansion is linked to the high demand for window replacements brought on by the thermal inefficiency and air leakage problems associated with standard single-pane windows.



Regional Overview



In the energy efficient windows market, North America represented the largest market share of the whole market. It is because of a variety of ongoing financial supports from the government. The United States has market dominance in the area. In Canada and Mexico, the use of energy-efficient windows has officially begun. Due to government assistance and the recovery of the economy as a whole, it is anticipated.



It is projected that Asia Pacific would become the region of the global market with the significant rate of growth. The demand for energy-efficient windows in this area will be influenced by the expanding investments in the real estate industry and the research into various cutting-edge strategies to increase effectiveness and reduce power consumption. Additionally, over the anticipated period, the expansion of the construction industry, particularly in China, Japan, and India, may have a beneficial impact on market demand in the Asia Pacific region.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Energy efficient windows Market CAGR 8.9% Segments Covered By Type

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Energy efficient windows market:



• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• YKK AP, Inc.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Masco Corporation

• Builders First source, Inc.

• Associated Materials LLC

• Schott AG

• Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

• Central Glass Co., Ltd.

• BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.



The global Energy efficient windows market is segmented as follows:



By Type



• Double Glazing

• Triple Low-E Glazing

• Others



By Application



• Residential

• Commercial



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



