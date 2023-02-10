[Trending] Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size & Share to Hit $ 70.1 Billion by 2030 at a 1.75% CAGR: Growing cases of rheumatoid arthritis to propel market demand- Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Administration Route (Oral and Parenteral), By Sales Channel (Over-The-Counter (OTC) and Prescription), By Molecule (Biopharmaceuticals (Biologics and Biosimilars), and Pharmaceuticals), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to Facts and Factors, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around USD 60.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 70.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030.”

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Overview | How big is the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a form of autoimmune disorder that is inflammatory and progressive with time. Drugs and treatment methods in rheumatoid arthritis conditions can help control the symptoms associated with the disease but it is very rare for the condition to completely be cured as on some occasions there may not be any pain or related signs while some situations may trigger the onset of rheumatoid arthritis.

There are different types of drugs administered to the patient, sometimes stand-alone medicines and in some cases alongside complementary drugs. The most common types include disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, glucocorticoids, biologic response modifiers, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications, and painkillers also called analgesics. Earlier methods included stepwise diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and generally started with the use of ibuprofen.

However, with research in the understanding of rheumatoid arthritis, aggressive methods are known to be more effective in disease treatment. The new drugs help to curb pain in the body along with less joint damage and provide better functionality. It is highly recommended that the treatment follows just after diagnosis and without any further delay for optimum outcome.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 60.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 70.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 1.75% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others. Key Segment By Administration Route, Sales Channel, Molecule, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 1.75% between 2022 and 2030.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market size was worth around US$ 60.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 70.1 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to growing cases of rheumatoid arthritis

Based on administration route channel segmentation, oral was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on molecule segmentation, biopharmaceuticals were the leading molecule in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers:

The global rheumatoid drugs market is projected to grow owing to the increasing efforts undertaken by the government, along with private and public research institutes in the analysis of the disease along with finding effective measures to put the disease in remission. Different types of grants and programs are available worldwide to encourage research on the condition that nearly impacts 1% of the global population resulting in an increase in mortality and morbidity rate.

In March 2022, scientists from various medical institutes including Kings’ College of London, Kennedy Institute, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Oxford, and a few more procured funding of £ 3.9 million under the Wellcome Collaborative Award which will be used to understand the reason for pain in people who are diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Even if the swelling is controlled in patients, the pain may not subside so there is a growing need to invest more in understanding the root cause of the pain. As per the new hypothesis, the pain is caused by local cells called fibroblasts since studies have shown that they become hyperactive in rheumatoid arthritis patients. The research is expected to find more information on understanding the fibroblast factors that can be used as excellent painkillers.

Restraints

Currently, the main restraining factor in the global market is that the disease has no permanent cure even after years of research on the disease. Drugs and elaborative treatment methods can only control the symptoms but not completely send them into remission.

Many patients, after being free of the symptoms for a long duration, have faced the disease repeatedly. Such factors greatly impede global market growth as the drugs are generally high in power and have severe side effects making it extremely uncomfortable for patients to consume them regularly.

Opportunities & Challenge

The growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies may provide growth opportunities whereas a poor awareness rate is expected to act as a major challenge.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is segmented based on administration route, sales channel, molecule, and region

Based on the sales channel, the global market divisions are over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription. The latter dominated the global market growth in 2021 since rheumatoid arthritis is a serious condition and has to be treated using prescribed medicines only.

Administration of OTC drugs can lead to severe consequences in many cases intensifying the associated pain and symptoms. Not all OTC drugs are harmful but variations in dose can be fatal. Ibuprofen, an OTC drug when consumed at 1200 mg/day can be as effective as aspirin.

Based on the molecule, the global market divisions are biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals with the former leading with the highest global market share. The biologics segment in biopharmaceuticals led the segmental growth with over 60%. These medicines originate from biological beings, unlike chemically synthesized drugs.

As the research on biomedicines grows due to lesser side effects associated with the drugs, investments in biologics for rheumatoid arthritis are projected to witness high growth. The biosimilar segment may grow owing to better availability of resources and favorable results at lower costs.

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to lead the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market due to the presence of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the US. The growing efforts by the research community to develop effective drugs and detailed study of the conditions is the major driving factor.

In November 2020, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Board of Governors approved funding of USD 34 million to encourage 7 different clinical effectiveness research on conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and maternal mental health. Growth in Asia-Pacific may be driven by the growing investments in the healthcare segment. In 2014, India approved the use of Epirus and Ranbaxy to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market include;

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

And Others.

Recent Industry Developments:

In August 2020, the world was introduced to Otilimab which is claimed to reduce pain scores in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

In January 2022, researchers from the University of Liverpool collaborated with New Amsterdam Sciences to develop a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Administration Route

Oral

Parenteral

By Sales Channel

Over-The-Counter (OTC)

Prescription

By Molecule

Biopharmaceuticals

Biologics



Biosimilars



Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Administration Route, Sales Channel, Molecule, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

