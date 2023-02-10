Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $36.3 Billion by 2028 with Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Being the Fastest-growing MEG Application

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market (2022 Edition): Analysis By Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market was valued at USD 27.2 Billion in the year 2022. The organic molecule mono ethylene glycol, commonly known as MEG, EG, 1, 2-ethanediol, or 1, 2-dihydroxyethane, has the chemical formula C2H6O2.



Currently, MEG is mainly produced from fossil fuels, using ethylene as the starting material, but now the market for bio-based MEG is growing strongly.

This is largely driven by consumer desire for naturally derived products, the need to reduce carbon footprints and the increasing price volatility of petrochemical raw materials. The market for bio-based chemicals as a whole is growing at around 10% per annum and there is no doubt that the future of the MEG market will belong to bio-based MEG.



MEG is a clear, colourless liquid that has a slight viscosity, a sweet flavour, and almost no odour. It is largely utilized in the industry for the synthesis of polyester fibres and as a component in the creation of antifreeze, coolants, and de-icers since it is miscible with water, alcohol, and many other organic compounds.



On the basis of Application, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the fastest-growing MEG Application and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

On the basis of End Users, Textiles is one of the very significant end users of the MEG market in 2022. Due to their incredibly high demand for polyester fibre and polyethylene terephthalate, China and India are APAC's top monoethylene glycol consumers.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $36.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

BASF SE

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

SABIC

Shell Chemicals

Lotte Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

AkzoNobel

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Key Target Audience:

Chemical Companies

Monoethylene Glycol Industry Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: Product Overview



4. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2018-2028

4.3 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2018-2028

4.4 Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: Cost Analysis

4.5 Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: Growth & Forecast

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Monoethylene Glycol Market



5. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market by Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: By Application (2022 & 2028)

5.2 By Polyester Fibre- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.3 By Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.4 By Antifreeze- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



6. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: By End User (2022 & 2028)

6.2 By Textile- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.3 By Plastic and Packaging- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.4 By Automotive and Transportation- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



7. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: By Region (2022 & 2028)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4se91

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment